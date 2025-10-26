Weekend Box Office: Chainsaw Man is another anime hit; Deliver Me From Nowhere lands with a thud

In a surefire sign of the times, one of the most hyped-up awards contenders of the year, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, fell flat at the box office this weekend. It’s just the latest in a long line of would-be contenders that audiences seem to be staying away from, following hot on the heels of Roofman, The Smashing Machine, and After the Hunt — all of which feature huge stars but couldn’t attract an audience.

Of them all, the Springsteen movie seemed to have the most commercial potential, as the biopic genre is usually consistent, and the film also stars The Bear breakout Jeremy Allen White. Alas, non-Springsteen devotees didn’t show up, with the movie opening in a distant fourth place this weekend with only $9.1 million. Some believe the World Series may have had something to do with the lower-than-expected attendance, but I dunno — it seems like older audiences are likely just waiting for this one to show up on streaming, with it bound for a Hulu release sometime around the holidays.

Instead, this weekend’s box office champ was Crunchyroll’s latest anime release, Chainsaw Man: The Movie, which made $17.25 million. While not on par with what Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle opened with last month, this is far beyond most box office predictions (ours included), making it clear that anime remains a strong force on the big screen. It managed to trounce the latest Colleen Hoover adaptation, Regretting You, which was unexpectedly edged out by The Black Phone 2, showing a stronger-than-expected hold in week two. The Black Phone 2 made $13 million to Regretting You’s $12.85 million. Ironically, both movies star rising talent Mason Thames.

Meanwhile, Tron: Ares continued to sink like a stone, losing another 56% this weekend for a fifth-place $4.9 million finish and a total box office haul in the $63 million range — not good for a movie that cost over $200 million. Aziz Ansari’s Good Fortune didn’t find its wings this weekend despite Keanu Reeves co-starring as an angel, dropping around 50% for a $3.1 million weekend.

Chris Stuckmann’s poorly reviewed horror flick Shelby Oaks didn’t prove to be much of a breakout for Neon, earning $2.35 million in a semi-wide release (according to Comscore, its per-screen average was $1,289, which is relatively poor). Given the low budget, it will still likely turn a modest profit for the studio. Perhaps the only awards hopeful finding an audience, One Battle After Another, was in eighth place with $2.33 million for a $65.4 million total. Roofman (which I loved) began to wrap up its run with a $2 million weekend and a disappointing $19.36 million total (it deserved a lot more), while a re-release of Laika’s ParaNorman squeaked into the top 10 with $991.9K.

Next weekend is Halloween, and theaters will be thankful that Netflix is re-releasing K-Pop: Demon Hunters, which will likely take the top spot easily. Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia, which made over $690k on only forty screens this weekend, is the only wide release, alongside the 40th anniversary re-release of Back to the Future. What will you be seeing? Let us know in the comments.