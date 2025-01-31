WGA to honor David Lynch with lifetime achievement award

The death of David Lynch in January is still something that many of us are struggling to grasp. Yes, he was 78 and had been smoking since he was eight, but it still feels surreal. The man hadn’t made a film since 2006 nor worked in television since 2017; yet, there’s a void in cinema without him. You can be sure that remembrances and tributes will continue from fans and the industry. The latest comes from the Writers Guild of America, who will be honoring David Lynch with their lifetime achievement award.

WGA West has named David Lynch the recipient of their Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement, an award that has been given to the likes of Joseph L. Mankiewicz, Dalton Trumbo, Mel Brooks, Paddy Chayefsky, Robert Towne, and so many other legendary screenwriters. The award itself is noted for being “presented to members who have advanced the literature of motion pictures and made outstanding contributions to the profession of the screenwriter.”

As far as his history with the WGA, David Lynch had only ever been nominated for 1980’s The Elephant Man and 1986’s Blue Velvet, the first in the adapted category and the latter in the original screenplay category. (Lynch lost to Ordinary People and Hannah and Her Sisters, respectively; both would end up winning the Oscars as well, with Lynch nominated – along with Eric Bergren and Christopher De Vore – for The Elephant Man.)

The posthumous WGA Award is no doubt a sincere honor, but it also reminds us that we need to truly recognize greatness and individuality while it’s here. Of course, we all knew that David Lynch was a brilliant visionary (to say the least) while he was alive. But knowing that studios gave him the runaround or closed doors on him when all that did was rob us – and him – of more, such a death should put the industry on high alert that the greatest filmmakers ever aren’t going to be around forever.

