What Malcolm in the Middle’s Dewey, Erik Per Sullivan, is up to now

Life is unfaairrrr…A Malcolm in the Middle reboot has been in talks for quite some time now. And while fans would undoubtedly welcome it, it would only truly work if the entire ____ clan was there (hey, what is their last name anyway?). While some of the cast has gone to do everything from changing the landscape of modern television to gassing up for NASCAR, one has remained a bit of a mystery: Erik Per Sullivan, who played youngest brother Dewey.

Actress Jane Kaczmarek — who played matriarch Lois on Malcolm in the Middle — recently told fan Malcolm France (via MovieWeb) that Erik Per Sullivan (now 33) is living a quiet, unassuming life well outside of the industry. “He’s well, he’s very, very well. He did Malcolm for seven years, he started at seven, he ended at 14. He wasn’t interested in acting, at all.” This is easy enough to see, as he has very few credits post-2006, when the sitcom ended its 151-episode run.

So instead of exploring the small and big screen even further, Erik Per Sullivan went the collegiate route. “He goes to school at a very prestigious American university that he’s asked us all to be quiet about and he loves Charles Dickens. He’s doing graduate work in Victorian literature. I admire it because so many people think being in show business is the greatest thing in the world, it’s not for everyone.”

First, good on Erik Per Sullivan for taking his own path and not feeling tied to the industry, pressing forward with his own passions. It’s so easy for a young actor — especially one who was a fan favorite on a hit series — to get wrapped up in all of it and potentially face a troubled life as we’ve seen too often But if the Malcolm in the Middle reboot does move forward, let’s hope he signs on. Even if he is busy, the show could take the Francis route, meaning they have him call in every now and then without him appearing in-person with the family. Maybe Dewey is exploring his operatic talents in Italy!

Do you think the Malcolm in the Middle reboot needs every character for it to work? Let us know below!