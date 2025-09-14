JoBlo Originals

Poll: Which Fall Horror Movie Are You Most Excited For?

Posted 3 hours ago

Guess what happens in a week? On September 21st, we can officially bid farewell to summer and welcome the start of fall—or, as we like to call it, spooky season. Halloween is the north star of this time of year, and as a horror-happy site, we always look forward to the wave of fresh frights Hollywood unleashes as the days grow shorter and winter creeps closer.

Not long ago, our resident horror aficionado, the great Cody Hamman, shared his list of horror movies to watch out for this fall. A few of the biggest titles, like The Conjuring: Last Rites and The Long Walk, are already in theaters and pulling in strong box office (especially Conjuring). Those were among the most anticipated releases, which makes the “official” spooky season slate feel a little anticlimactic—especially since the horror-action hybrid we were all dying to see, Mortal Kombat 2, got pushed to next May.

Still, there’s no shortage of chills ahead. We’ve already reviewed one of the season’s most anticipated films, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein (which we actually reviewed at TIFF), but there’s plenty more on the horizon. Are you most excited for the indie horror flair of Oz Perkins’ Keeper, the reliable sequel machine of Blumhouse with The Black Phone 2 and Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, or something bloodier, like Cineverse’s ultra-violent Silent Night, Deadly Night remake?

There’s room for all kinds of horror this season, so make sure to take the poll below and let us know which film you’re most excited for!

