Will Forte shares gratitude & excitement for Coyote vs Acme release

When it was announced that Coyote vs Acme was being unceremoniously shelved, it became The People vs. Warner Bros. — or rather, The People vs. David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery who made the move as part of a tax write-off. Thankfully, the company let up in their initial decision and let the filmmakers find distirbution elsewhere. After leaving the movie hanging in the air (not unlike Wile E. Coyote in the shorts), it finally found a home with Ketchup Entertainment. And like everyone else, star Will Forte is celebrating.

Forte, who plays Wile E. Coyote’s attorney in his lawsuit against Acme Corporation, recently expressed just how surprised he is that everything came together far better than anyone could have expected. “I never thought it would happen so it just came out of nowhere and I’m so thrilled. Thank you Ketchup Entertainment, I’m so excited for people to see this movie. I’m gonna promote the crap out of it, just tell me what you want me to do and I’ll go, I’ll do whatever — go to the top of Mount Everest, I’m there.”

That’s exactly the sort of excitement that Coyote vs Acme needs after what Zaslav and Warner Bros. tried to pull. And the rest of the cast — John Cena, Lana Condor, P.J. Byrne, Martha Kelly, Tone Bell — are going to need to follow suit because Coyote vs. Acme has to be a hit, if not just to rub it in Zaslav’s face. Of course, moviegoers will have to turn up to make all of this work, and based on a poll we conducted earlier this year, this could be the case, as our readers voted it as the #1 shelved movie they want to see. So take that, Batgirl and Jerry Lewis!

On the decision to bury Coyote vs Acme, Forte had previously stated, “My thoughts were that it’s f*cking bullsh*t. It is such a delightful movie. It deserves so much better…I can’t tell you possibly why the decision was made to not release it, but it makes my blood boil.”

No release date has been set for Coyote vs Acme just yet.