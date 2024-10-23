You’ll be entertained by the augmented reality Gladiator II popcorn bucket

2024 has been The Year of the Popcorn Bucket. From the subconsciously sexual sandworm for Dune: Part Two to the overtly sexual for Deadpool & Wolverine — with some other fun displays in between — these pieces of theater-exclusive merch have been a big part of the cinemagoing experience this year. Not to be outdone, Gladiator II is changing the popcorn bucket game entirely — and it’s not even sexual! Well, aside from the whole gladiator thing, right, Joey?

The Gladiator II popcorn bucket is unlike any we’ve seen before, as it utilizes augmented reality (AR) to simulate an actual gladiator fight with the colosseum, itself the actual container. Once you finish your popcorn (probably before the trailers are over, let’s face it), there is a QR code to scan. Once you do that, two gladiators enter the arena and fight it out. We’re not sure how that battle ends but if you want your chance to pick up one of these Gladiator II popcorn buckets, be sure to head to Cinemark, as that chain holds the exclusive.

Finish the popcorn, scan the code, and let the games begin. Experience your own augmented reality gladiator battle with the #GladiatorII Popcorn AR-ENA Bucket. Get yours at @Cinemark opening weekend and get tickets today. pic.twitter.com/qINBIfJhg2 — Gladiator Movie (@GladiatorMovie) October 22, 2024

Considering it’s been nearly 25 years since Ridley Scott’s original Gladiator came out, this sequel is one of our most highly anticipated films of the year. Scott himself – who is never one to hold back on his opinions or regard for his own films – has also drummed up hype for the film, saying it’s one of the best movies he has ever done.

As for the plot of Gladiator II, here’s what you can expect when it hits theaters on November 22nd (but a week prior in the U.K.): “Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.” The cast also features Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn, and Denzel Washington, teaming with Scott for the first time since 2007’s American Gangster (Washington had a much stronger working relationship with Scott’s brother Tony).

What do you think of the technology used in the Gladiator II popcorn bucket? Will you be seeing the film next month?