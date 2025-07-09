Interviews

Interview: Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Freya Skye, & Malachai Barton show their spirit and fangs for Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires

By
Posted 3 hours ago

Before the summer sun fades and an autumn breeze arrives to announce the start of Spooky Season, Disney is reanimating its Zombies franchise for a fang-tastic camping trip with Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires!

For the uninitiated, Disney’s Zombies franchise is a little High School Musical and a lot of Anna and the Apocalypse. With a diverse cast of zombies, werewolves, aliens, and vampires, it creates an epic monster mash with sizzling dance moves, self-awareness, and a whole lot of cheer! Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires rises from the grave on Disney+ on July 11, with Addison (Meg Donnelly) and Zed (Milo Manheim) set to pass the torch to a duo of fresh faces, Nova (Freya Skye), and Victor (Malachai Barton).

In Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, Zed and Addison discover the warring worlds of Sunnyside and Shadyside on a summer road trip. After their first year of college, they encounter two new groups of monsters. Knowing what it takes to bring opposing groups together, Addison and Zed lead the new groups on a quest to save their respective kinds and help create an unlikely union.

We had the pleasure of speaking with Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Freya Skye, and Malachai Barton about Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, touching on several topics, like the franchise’s evolution, what monsters the group wants to see in a future film, grueling scheduling and elaborate choreography for dance sequences, whether Victor is inspired by Castlevania‘s Victor Belmont and more!

Source: JoBlo.com
Tags: , , , , , , ,

About the Author

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist
9,409 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, The Sword read more in the Stone, The Fisher King, Death to Smoochy, The Shining, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, The Burbs, The Babadook, Summer Wars, The Princess Bride, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Game, In the Mouth of Madness, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, Monsters Inc., Amelie, The Crow, Fight Club, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Likes: Getting lost in waves of sound while cocooned in a pair read more of serious headphones, comic book characters, film, and television, a delicious tumbler of whiskey, scientifically-inclined Canadians, wearing pajamas in public, pancakes, bacon, and long walks on the beach

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Superman
  2. The Odyssey
  3. The Naked Gun (2025)
  4. Weapons
  5. Tron: Ares
  6. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  7. Nobody 2
  8. The Toxic Avenger
  9. The Smashing Machine
  10. The Black Phone 2

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!