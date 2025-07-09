Interview: Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Freya Skye, & Malachai Barton show their spirit and fangs for Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires

Before the summer sun fades and an autumn breeze arrives to announce the start of Spooky Season, Disney is reanimating its Zombies franchise for a fang-tastic camping trip with Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires!

For the uninitiated, Disney’s Zombies franchise is a little High School Musical and a lot of Anna and the Apocalypse. With a diverse cast of zombies, werewolves, aliens, and vampires, it creates an epic monster mash with sizzling dance moves, self-awareness, and a whole lot of cheer! Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires rises from the grave on Disney+ on July 11, with Addison (Meg Donnelly) and Zed (Milo Manheim) set to pass the torch to a duo of fresh faces, Nova (Freya Skye), and Victor (Malachai Barton).

In Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, Zed and Addison discover the warring worlds of Sunnyside and Shadyside on a summer road trip. After their first year of college, they encounter two new groups of monsters. Knowing what it takes to bring opposing groups together, Addison and Zed lead the new groups on a quest to save their respective kinds and help create an unlikely union.

We had the pleasure of speaking with Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Freya Skye, and Malachai Barton about Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, touching on several topics, like the franchise’s evolution, what monsters the group wants to see in a future film, grueling scheduling and elaborate choreography for dance sequences, whether Victor is inspired by Castlevania‘s Victor Belmont and more!