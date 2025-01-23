The 2025 Oscar nominations have been announced!

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), is scheduled to take place on March 2nd at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, with Conan O’Brien hosting… but before we get to the ceremony, we need to know the nominees. This morning, actor/writer/comedians Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang were tasked with announcing the 2025 Oscar nominations – and the list of nominees can now be seen below!
Best Picture
Anora – Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, and Sean Baker
The Brutalist – Nominees to be determined
A Complete Unknown – Fred Berger, James Mangold, and Alex Heineman
Conclave – Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, and Michael A. Jackman
Dune: Part Two – Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe, and Denis Villeneuve
Emilia Pérez – Nominees to be determined
I’m Still Here – Nominees to be determined
Nickel Boys – Nominees to be determined
The Substance – Nominees to be determined
Wicked – Marc Platt
Best Director
Sean Baker – Anora
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
James Mangold – A Complete Unkown
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Best Actor
Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)
Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)
Mikey Madison (Anora)
Demi Moore (The Substance)
Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov (Anora)
Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)
Best Supporting Actress
Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)
Ariana Grande (Wicked)
Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)
Zoë Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)
Best Original Screenplay
Anora – Sean Baker
The Brutalist – Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold
A Real Pain – Jesse Eisenberg
September 5 – Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, and Alex David
The Substance – Coralie Fargeat
Best Adapted Screenplay
A Complete Unknown – James Mangold and Jay Cocks
Conclave – Peter Straughan
Emilia Pérez – Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius, and Nicolas Livecchi
Nickel Boys – Ramell Ross and Joslyn Barnes
Sing Sing – Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, and John “Divine G” Whitfield
Best Original Score
The Brutalist – Daniel Blumberg
Conclave – Volker Bertelmann
Emilia Pérez – Clément Ducol and Camille
Wicked – John Powell and Stephen Schwartz
The Wild Robot – Kris Bowers
Best Original Song
“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez – Clément Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard
“The Journey” from The Six Triple Eight – Diane Warren
“Like a Bird” from Sing Sing – Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada
“Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez – Clément Ducol and Camille
“Never Too Late” from Elton John: Never Too Late – Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt, and Bernie Taupin
Best Animated Feature
Flow – Nominees to be determined
Inside Out 2 – Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen
Memoir of a Snail – Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Nominees to be determined
The Wild Robot – Chris Sanders and Jeff Hermann
Best Costume Design
A Complete Unknown – Arianne Phillips
Conclave – Lisy Christl
Gladiator II – Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
Nosferatu – Linda Muir
Wicked – Paul Tazewell
Best Makeup & Hairstyling
A Different Man – Mike Marino, David Presto, and Crystal Jurado
Emilia Pérez – Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini
Nosferatu – David White, Traci Loader, and Suzanne Stokes-Munton
The Substance – Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, and Marilyne Scarselli
Wicked – Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, and Sarah Nuth
Best Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus – Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin, and Shane Mahan
Better Man – Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, and Peter Stubbs
Dune: Part Two – Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, and Gerd Nefzer
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, and Rodney Burke
Wicked – Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk, and Paul Corbould
Best Cinematography
The Brutalist – Lol Crawley
Dune: Part Two – Greig Fraser
Emilia Pérez – Paul Guilhaume
Maria – Ed Lachman
Nosferatu – Jarin Blaschke
Best Film Editing
Anora – Sean Baker
The Brutalist – David Jancso
Conclave – Nick Emerson
Emilia Pérez – Juliette Welfling
Wicked – Myron Kerstein
Best Sound
A Complete Unknown – Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey, and David Giammarco
Dune: Part Two – Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett, and Doug Hemphill
Emilia Pérez – Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldére, Maxence Dussére, Cyril Holtz, and Niels Barletta
Wicked – Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson, and John Marquis
The Wild Robot – Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo, and Leff Lefferts
Best Production Design
The Brutalist – Production design: Judy Becker, Set decoration: Patricia Cucci
Conclave – Production design: Suzie Davies, Set decoration: Cynthia Sleiter
Dune: Part Two – Production design: Patrice Vermette, Set decoration: Shane Vieau
Nosferatu – Production design: Craig Lathrop, Set decoration: Beatrice Brentnerovà
Wicked – Production design: Nathan Crowley, Set decoration: Lee Sandales
Best Live Action Short
A Lien – Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz
Anuja – Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai
I’m Not a Robot – Victoria Warmerdam and Trent
The Last Ranger – Cindy Lee and Darwin Shaw
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent – Nebojša Slijepčević and Danjiel Pek
Best Animated Short
Beautiful Men – Nicolas Keppens and Brecht Van Elslande
In the Shadow of the Cypress – Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi
Magic Candies – Daisuke Nishio and Takashi Washio
Wander to Wonder – Nina Gantz and Stienette Bosklopper
Yuck! – Loïc Espuche and Juliette Marquet
Best International Feature Film
I’m Still Here – Brazil
The Girl with the Needle – Denmark
Emilia Pérez – France
The Seed of the Sacred Fig – Germany
Best Documentary Feature
Black Box Diaries – Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari, and Hanna Aqvilin
No Other Land – Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, and Yuval Abraham
Porcelain War – Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska, and Paul DuPre’ Pesmen
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat – Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius, and Rémi Grellety
Sugarcane – Nominees to be determined
Best Documentary Short
Death by Numbers – Kim A. Snyder and Janique L. Robillard
I Am Ready, Warden – Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnyp
Incident – Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven
Instruments of a Beating Heart – Ema Ryan Yamazaki and Eric Nyari
The Only Girl in the Orchestra – Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington
Flow – Latvia
