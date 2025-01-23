The 2025 Oscar nominations have been announced, and they include Anora, The Brutalist, Emilia Pérez, The Substance, and more!

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), is scheduled to take place on March 2nd at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, with Conan O’Brien hosting… but before we get to the ceremony, we need to know the nominees. This morning, actor/writer/comedians Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang were tasked with announcing the 2025 Oscar nominations – and the list of nominees can now be seen below!

Best Picture

Anora – Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, and Sean Baker

The Brutalist – Nominees to be determined

A Complete Unknown – Fred Berger, James Mangold, and Alex Heineman

Conclave – Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, and Michael A. Jackman

Dune: Part Two – Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe, and Denis Villeneuve

Emilia Pérez – Nominees to be determined

I’m Still Here – Nominees to be determined

Nickel Boys – Nominees to be determined

The Substance – Nominees to be determined

Wicked – Marc Platt

Best Director

Sean Baker – Anora

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

James Mangold – A Complete Unkown

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Best Actor

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)

Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)

Mikey Madison (Anora)

Demi Moore (The Substance)

Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov (Anora)

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)

Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)

Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)

Ariana Grande (Wicked)

Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)

Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)

Zoë Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

Best Original Screenplay

Anora – Sean Baker

The Brutalist – Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold

A Real Pain – Jesse Eisenberg

September 5 – Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, and Alex David

The Substance – Coralie Fargeat

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown – James Mangold and Jay Cocks

Conclave – Peter Straughan

Emilia Pérez – Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius, and Nicolas Livecchi

Nickel Boys – Ramell Ross and Joslyn Barnes

Sing Sing – Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, and John “Divine G” Whitfield

Best Original Score

The Brutalist – Daniel Blumberg

Conclave – Volker Bertelmann

Emilia Pérez – Clément Ducol and Camille

Wicked – John Powell and Stephen Schwartz

The Wild Robot – Kris Bowers

Best Original Song

“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez – Clément Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard

“The Journey” from The Six Triple Eight – Diane Warren

“Like a Bird” from Sing Sing – Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada

“Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez – Clément Ducol and Camille

“Never Too Late” from Elton John: Never Too Late – Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt, and Bernie Taupin

Best Animated Feature

Flow – Nominees to be determined

Inside Out 2 – Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen

Memoir of a Snail – Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Nominees to be determined

The Wild Robot – Chris Sanders and Jeff Hermann

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown – Arianne Phillips

Conclave – Lisy Christl

Gladiator II – Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

Nosferatu – Linda Muir

Wicked – Paul Tazewell

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

A Different Man – Mike Marino, David Presto, and Crystal Jurado

Emilia Pérez – Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini

Nosferatu – David White, Traci Loader, and Suzanne Stokes-Munton

The Substance – Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, and Marilyne Scarselli

Wicked – Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, and Sarah Nuth

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus – Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin, and Shane Mahan

Better Man – Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, and Peter Stubbs

Dune: Part Two – Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, and Gerd Nefzer

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, and Rodney Burke

Wicked – Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk, and Paul Corbould

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist – Lol Crawley

Dune: Part Two – Greig Fraser

Emilia Pérez – Paul Guilhaume

Maria – Ed Lachman

Nosferatu – Jarin Blaschke

Best Film Editing

Anora – Sean Baker

The Brutalist – David Jancso

Conclave – Nick Emerson

Emilia Pérez – Juliette Welfling

Wicked – Myron Kerstein

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown – Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey, and David Giammarco

Dune: Part Two – Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett, and Doug Hemphill

Emilia Pérez – Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldére, Maxence Dussére, Cyril Holtz, and Niels Barletta

Wicked – Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson, and John Marquis

The Wild Robot – Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo, and Leff Lefferts

Best Production Design

The Brutalist – Production design: Judy Becker, Set decoration: Patricia Cucci

Conclave – Production design: Suzie Davies, Set decoration: Cynthia Sleiter

Dune: Part Two – Production design: Patrice Vermette, Set decoration: Shane Vieau

Nosferatu – Production design: Craig Lathrop, Set decoration: Beatrice Brentnerovà

Wicked – Production design: Nathan Crowley, Set decoration: Lee Sandales

Best Live Action Short

A Lien – Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz

Anuja – Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai

I’m Not a Robot – Victoria Warmerdam and Trent

The Last Ranger – Cindy Lee and Darwin Shaw

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent – Nebojša Slijepčević and Danjiel Pek

Best Animated Short

Beautiful Men – Nicolas Keppens and Brecht Van Elslande

In the Shadow of the Cypress – Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi

Magic Candies – Daisuke Nishio and Takashi Washio

Wander to Wonder – Nina Gantz and Stienette Bosklopper

Yuck! – Loïc Espuche and Juliette Marquet

Best International Feature Film

I’m Still Here – Brazil

The Girl with the Needle – Denmark

Emilia Pérez – France

The Seed of the Sacred Fig – Germany

Best Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries – Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari, and Hanna Aqvilin

No Other Land – Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, and Yuval Abraham

Porcelain War – Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska, and Paul DuPre’ Pesmen

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat – Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius, and Rémi Grellety

Sugarcane – Nominees to be determined

Best Documentary Short

Death by Numbers – Kim A. Snyder and Janique L. Robillard

I Am Ready, Warden – Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnyp

Incident – Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven

Instruments of a Beating Heart – Ema Ryan Yamazaki and Eric Nyari

The Only Girl in the Orchestra – Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington

Flow – Latvia

