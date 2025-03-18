Amber Midthunder doesn’t know if there’s going to be a Prey sequel

Three years have passed since the Hulu streaming service release of Prey , the latest entry in the Predator franchise – and while the film’s director, Dan Trachtenberg, has gone on to make two more Predator movies that are going to be released this year, Prey star Amber Midthunder still doesn’t know if there’s going to be a Prey sequel or not.

Directed by Trachtenberg from a screenplay by Patrick Aison, Prey has the following synopsis: Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.

When Collider asked her about the possibility of a Prey sequel, Midthunder answered, “ I don’t know. I don’t know what’s happening. I genuinely don’t. I also want to do another one. I would be happy to do another one. I love Dan Trachtenberg with my whole heart. I love that world, I love that character, and I think that there’s some fun ideas out there that I’ve heard that are very cool. I’m really excited. He obviously has Badlands coming out this year, so I’m really excited to see that. Whatever Dan does, I will always be his fan. “

The Hollywood Reporter asked Midthunder if she’s optimistic that she’ll play Naru again. She said, “ I would love to play Naru again. I love Dan. I love [Prey]. I love that world. I would absolutely love to return. “

Disney / 20th Century Studios will be giving Trachtenberg’s Predator: Badlands a theatrical release on November 7th. According to a casting call, the film has the following synopsis: A groundbreaking film in which one of the two main storylines delves into the intricate bond of two very different sisters, their familial ties are put to the ultimate test as they pursue divergent paths and missions. We’ve previously heard that the story is set sometime in the future. The casting call was searching for a lead actress who could take on the dual role of twin sisters Thia and Tessa: This casting is for a dual character, and describes both characters. Character identifies as female or non-binary, open ethnicity, mid 20s – mid 40s. Thia has spent most of her life in a laboratory and is now embarking on her first big adventure in the world. She is incredibly smart, witty, enthusiastic, and unflappable. She has an innate disregard for danger, not because she’s fearless, but simply because she’s naive. Strong comedy chops required. // The other sister, Tessa, has a militant intensity when it comes to achieving her family’s goals and mission objectives. She will not let anything get in her way, not even her twin sister. These roles are played by Elle Fanning.

Before that film makes it out into the world, Disney / 20th Century Studios will also be releasing another, mysterious Trachtenberg Predator movie that is rumored to be an animated anthology. When The Hollywood Reporter asked her about that one, Midthunder just smiled and said, “ What are you even talking about? ” Which could lead to some speculation that there might be a Naru segment in that anthology.

While speaking about these projects, 20th Century Studios president Steve Asbell told The Hollywood Reporter, “ After Prey became a success, Dan [Trachtenberg] came back and said he didn’t want to do Prey 2. And we’re like, ‘What do you want to do?’ And he rattled off a bunch of ideas that were really crazy but really cool. We’ve actually done two of them. ” So there’s a chance that Trachtenberg has no intention of making a full Prey sequel.

Would you like to see a Prey sequel, or see Naru show up in an animated Predator anthology? Share your thoughts on Amber Midthunder’s comments by leaving a comment of your own below.