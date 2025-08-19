Anniversary trailer: Diane Lane and Phoebe Dynevor deal with “The Change” this October

Lionsgate will be bringing the gripping thriller Anniversary to theatres on October 29th – and with that date just two months away, a trailer for the film has now dropped online and can be seen in the embed above.

Directed by Jan Komasa, whose previous credits include Suicide Room, Warsaw 44, Corpus Christi, and The Hater, Anniversary marks the feature writing debut of Lori Rosene-Gambino, who crafted the story with Komasa. The director assembled an impressive cast for the film that includes Diane Lane (The Outsiders), Kyle Chandler (Super 8), Zoey Deutch (Zombieland: Double Tap), Dylan O’Brien (Teen Wolf), Daryl McCormack (The Woman in the Wall), Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale), and Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton).

Here’s the synopsis: In this gripping thriller, a close-knit family is caught in the turmoil of a controversial rising movement known as “The Change.” Ellen and Paul (Diane Lane and Kyle Chandler) witness their lives fall apart when Ellen’s former student Liz (Phoebe Dynevor) reappears and starts dating their son (Dylan O’Brien). As Liz becomes a part of the Taylor family, tensions rise and loyalties are tested. Liz’s role in “The Change” brings simmering conflicts to the surface, unraveling the fabric of the family just as the nation itself stands on edge during an alarming and challenging time of uncertainty.

Flavia Watson (9-1-1), Maya O’Shea (Verdigris), Jolly Abraham (Wallflowers), Selda Kaya (Pink), Paul Tylak (Magpie Murders), Verity Hayes (I Bring Joy), Rebecca O’Mara (Line of Duty), Kaja Chan (Absentia), Derek Wall (Bloodline Detectives), Tom Leavey (Vikings), Mahito Indi Henderson (Disenchanted), Rose O’Neill (Harry Wild), Chloe Harris (The Dry), and newcomer Mike Hondro are also in the cast.

Anniversary was produced by Nick Wechsler, Steve Schwartz, Paula Mae Schwartz, and Kate Churchill. Diane Lane and Lori Rosene-Gambino served as executive producers with Morgan O’Sullivan and Michael Burns.

What did you think of the Anniversary trailer? Does this look like a movie you would want to catch on the big screen this October? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and take a look at these images while you’re scrolling down:

Diane Lane as Ellen and Kyle Chandler as Paul in Anniversary. Photo Credit: Owen Behan