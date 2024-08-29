Apartment 7A trailer: Rosemary’s Baby prequel reaches Paramount+ in September

Two years have gone by since a psychological thriller called Apartment 7A – which Relic (watch it HERE) director Natalie Erika James helmed for Paramount Players and A Quiet Place collaborators Platinum Dunes and John Krasinski – wrapped filming. Soon after filming came to an end, rumors began to circulate that Apartment 7A was secretly a prequel to the 1968 classic Rosemary’s Baby… and sure enough, that’s exactly what the movie is. It’s set to receive a Paramount+ release in the U.S. and in select international markets on September 27th, with a digital release set for the same day. With that date just one month away, a trailer for the film has arrived online and can be seen in the embed above.

Apartment 7A started out with an original screenplay written by Skylar James. Natalie Erika James and Christian White, who wrote the script for her feature debut Relic with her, performed their own rewrite of the script. Skylar James was a writer on the comedic Netflix series The Green Beret’s Guide to the Apocalypse, which was executive produced by Matt Damon and has never been released despite wrapping production in 2018.

The film stars Julia Garner of Ozark and has the following synopsis: When Terry Gionoffrio (Garner), a struggling, young dancer, suffers a devastating injury, she finds herself drawn in by dark forces when a peculiar, well-connected, older couple takes her into their home at a luxurious apartment building, the Bramford. Set in 1965 New York City, the film tells the story prior to the legendary horror classic Rosemary’s Baby, exploring what happened in the apartment before Rosemary moved in. The Hollywood Reporter gives some more information: When fellow resident and influential Broadway producer offers Terry another chance at fame, it seems that all her dreams are finally coming true. However, after an evening she can’t fully remember, disturbing circumstances soon have her second-guessing the sacrifices she’s willing to make for her career as she realizes that something evil is living not only in Apartment 7A but in the Bramford itself.

Vanity Fair reminds us that a young woman named Terry had been taken in by Rosemary’s neighbors Minnie and Roman Castevet in the original film. Terry (played in the original by Angela Dorian) crosses paths with Rosemary in the basement laundry room of The Bramford. Terry explains that the Castevets rescued her from homelessness and drug abuse, taking her into their lives and giving her free room and board.

Garner is joined in the cast by Dianne Wiest (The Lost Boys), Jim Sturgess (Across the Universe), Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean franchise), Marli Siu (Anna and the Apocalypse), Andrew Buchan (All the Money in the World), Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean), and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Wonka).

Paramount+’s Jeff Grossman provided this statement: “ Apartment 7A is the perfect way to kick off the Halloween season. Director Natalie Erika James and the prodigious creative team have crafted a chilling and clever new entry into the genre. “

Krasinski produced Apartment 7A with Allyson Seeger through their company Sunday Night Productions, while Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller produced through Platinum Dunes. Alexa Ginsburg oversaw the project for Sunday Night Productions, while Alex Ginno did the same for Platinum Dunes.

