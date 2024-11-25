April Fool’s Day (1986) is coming to 4K UHD from Kino Lorber

For myself and many other horror fans, the 1986 classic April Fool’s Day (watch it HERE) is a must-watch every April 1st – and next year, thanks to the folks at Kino Lorber, some of us are going to be able to watch the movie on a brand new 4K UHD disc! They’re giving the film a 4K UHD release on January 21st, and copies are available for pre-order at THIS LINK.

Directed by Fred Walton from a screenplay by Danilo Bach, April Fool’s Day has the following synopsis: When a group of college students decides to spend spring break at the secluded island estate of their wealthy classmate, Muffy St. John, what starts out as a fun, hedonistic weekend turns into something more sinister. Muffy is very fond of practical jokes, and sets up numerous gags throughout her mansion. But, when friends begin going missing and turn up dead, they realize that they’re trapped on the isolated isle with a mysterious and brutal killer.

The film stars Deborah Foreman, Amy Steel, Deborah Goodrich, Ken Olandt, Griffin O’Neal, Leah King Pinsent, Clayton Rohner, Jay Baker, and Thomas F. Wilson.

Kino Lorber is bringing April Fool’s Day to 4K UHD with the following bonus features: DISC 1 – THE MOVIE (4KUHD): Brand New HDR/Dolby Vision Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative – NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historians Howard S. Berger, Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson – 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio – Triple-Layered UHD100 Disc – Optional English Subtitles. DISC 2 – BONUS FEATURES (ALL-REGION BLU-RAY): Horror with a Twist – Part 1: Interview with Director Fred Walton (23:58) – Horror with a Twist – Part 2: Interview with Director Fred Walton (23:02) – Well of Lies: Interview with Actress Deborah Goodrich Royce (16:32) – Looking Forward to Dessert: Interview with Actor Clayton Rohner (17:15) – Bloody Unforgettable: Interview with Composer Charles Bernstein (26:00) – The Eye of Deception: Interview with Cinematographer Charles Minsky (17:23) – TV Spots (1:35) – Theatrical Trailer (1:42) – Dual-Layered BD50 Disc.

Are you a fan of April Fool’s Day, and will you be buying a copy of the Kino Lorber 4K UHD release? Let us know by leaving a comment below.