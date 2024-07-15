Armie Hammer interviewed by Bill Maher; claims to be broke

Armie Hammer has continued to try to set the record straight about the various explosive allegations made about him several years ago. Some of those claims, which included – believe it or not – allegations of cannibal fantasies, led to a complete career meltdown for the former star. He hasn’t been seen on-screen since 2022’s Death on the Nile (which was filmed before the allegations) and was recently the subject of a documentary series called House of Hammer.

However, Hammer has begun to strike back against some of the allegations of sexual abuse levied at him. Last month, he appeared on a podcast called “Painful Lessons,” and now he’s taken his story to a more high-profile outlet, Bill Maher’s YouTube series, Club Random. In the long-form interview, Hammer claimed that the accusations weren’t true and that he never violated anyone’s consent, claiming to have been cleared by multiple authorities. However, he acknowledges that he clearly hasn’t been cleared in the public eye, as he remains “cancelled.”

At one point, Maher directly asks Hammer if he is broke, and Hammer says, “Yeah,” admitting that he doesn’t get any money from his wealthy family. However, he also says that being in a position where, for the first time in his life, he doesn’t have any money has given him a different outlook. “I’ve never been happier than I’ve ever been in my entire life,” he says. He also told Maher that he’s sober and is pretty honest about the “hubris” he experienced earlier in his career, saying that if his life had gone on as it was, without the “cancellation,” he would probably be dead.

Hammer also said that he was quite happy during his short time selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands. When Maher told him he thought it took “balls” to do that, Hammer corrected him, saying it took “bills” to do it, as he has two kids. When Maher expressed disbelief at the point that Hammer could be totally broke, Hammer said that the family money situation is “complicated” and that his father, who had control over much of it, had passed. He also said that any money he would get from the family would come with “strings” and said he prefers to work. In addition to selling timeshares, Hammer said he also applied to be a drama teacher, landscaper, and building manager and that the Cayman Islands refused to give him work permits (his kids and ex-wife live there). He did admit that there’s a world where he could just live off borrowed family money, but he doesn’t want to do that as it’s not who he is.

As it is, Hammer’s career comeback prospects seem dim, but nevertheless, the actor mentioned in his “Painful Lessons’ interview that he’s working on a script. Whatever the case, Hammer is committed to getting his story out there and discussing his recovery from addiction.