Sylvester Stallone calls the shots as a robbery turns into a standoff on a narrow bridge in Justin Routt’s Armor trailer

Squaring off against criminals in any situation is harrowing enough without adding an armored car and a narrow bridge. The environment is a significant part of the strategic means to potentially violent ends, and Sylvester Stallone did not come to play in Lionsgate‘s Armor trailer.

Justin Routt (The Test, CIA MIAMI) directs Armor from a screenplay by Adrian Speckert and Corey Todd Hughes. Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone and Jason Patric star in Routt’s action-packed thriller about the lengths one man will go to save what’s left of his family and reclaim his own life. James and his son Casey are armored truck drivers tasked with delivering a suspicious package. After a violent ambush on the road, James and Casey become trapped until they discover the value of what they have been carrying and join forces to outgun and outwit their attackers.

Armor stars Sylvester Stallone (Tulsa King, Demolition Man, Cobra), Jason Patric (The Lost Boys, The Losers, Speed 2: Cruise Control), Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan, The Thin Red Line, Romeo + Juliet), Josh Wiggins (Giant Little Ones, Walking Out, Mean Dreams), Blake Shields (Heroes, The Hollow, Boys and Girls), Erin Ownbey (Atlanta, Echo, Panhandle).

Lionsgate’s Armor trailer starts innocently enough: a father and son drive an armored car with secretive and precious cargo. With the world’s weight resting on their shoulders, the familial duo attempts to steal the transport’s mysterious cargo. Unfortunately for them, Stallone and his crew of lethal protectors are willing to raise hell if it means recovering the truck’s contents. The situation becomes a moral dilemma as Stallone and his team strategize about the conflict, knowing it could all end in disaster and lives lost. Can the team infiltrate the truck without harming the family members inside? Will Stallone sympathize with the duo and let them walk away, their pockets filled with gold coins? Once the team breaches the truck and guns go silent, the outcomes will stop piling up.

Armor arrives in theaters, Digital, and On Demand on November 22, 2024. What do you think about today’s Armor trailer? Do you believe Stallone will let the father and son duo slide after such a violent confrontation? Let us know in the comments section below.