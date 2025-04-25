Arrow Video’s July 4K releases include Cobra, The Stuff, Zombie, and more!

Arrow Video, the video division of Arrow Films, is known for releasing horror and cult films on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K. Today, the company unveiled the new titles they’ll be releasing this July – and they have some great movies in the mix, including the Sylvester Stallone classic Cobra, the Larry Cohen cult film The Stuff, and Lucio Fulci’s Zombie! Let’s go over the list:

Get set for the deep heat of summer.



Nordic noirs, bold Americana, one of the best crime films of the 21st century, Sylvester Stallone thrills, a titillating treat from Larry Cohen, and Lucio Fulci's splatter-fest.



What will you be adding to your basket from our July releases? pic.twitter.com/MAS28l6zXf — Arrow Video (@ArrowFilmsVideo) April 25, 2025

The first release to be announced today was the double feature Blu-ray collection of director Ole Bornedal’s films Nightwatch and Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever.

NEW UK & US TITLE: The Nightwatch Collection (Limited Edition Blu-ray) https://t.co/7b5Q4AkSpv pic.twitter.com/qmCHtRq7OA — Arrow Video (@ArrowFilmsVideo) April 25, 2025

Years before Nordic Noir took the TV world by storm with such hits as The Killing and The Bridge, writer-director Ole Bornedal had already put the genre on the map with Nightwatch, an unforgettably nail-biting thriller and the breakout film of both Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones) and Kim Bodnia (Pusher). Law student Martin (Coster-Waldau) works as a night watchman at the morgue to help fund his studies, while a spate of grisly murders is shaking Copenhagen. His newfound nightly duties and friendship with the devil-may-care Jens (Bodnia) put a strain on his relationship with his girlfriend Kalinka (Sofie Gråbøl, The Killing). But when inspector Wörmer (Ulf Pilgaard, Borgen) begins to suspect he may be behind the killings, Martin must race to find the real killer and clear his name. Set thirty years after the first film, Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever sees Martin’s daughter Emma (Fanny Leander Bornedal, The Bridge) following in his footsteps working nights at the Copenhagen morgue to understand the events that shook her father so deeply. But a new series of murders begins in a twisted echo of the past, and Martin must face his trauma head on and team up with Emma to stop history from repeating itself. Full of captivating performances and foreboding suspense, Nightwatch and Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever represent the high watermark of Nordic Noir and are a must-have for any genre film aficionado.

LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS: High-Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentation of both films – Original lossless stereo and 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio options for both films – Optional English subtitles for both films – Reversible sleeve featuring newly commissioned artwork for both films by Peter Strain – Double-sided foldout poster featuring newly commissioned artwork for both films by Peter Strain – Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the films by Eva Novrup Redvall

DISC ONE – NIGHTWATCH: – Audio commentary by writer-director Ole Bornedal – Not Afraid of the Darkness, a newly filmed interview with director of photography Dan Laustsen – Death in Denmark, an appreciation of Nightwatch and Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever by film critic and Nordic Noir specialist Barry Forshaw – Nightwatch making-of documentary – Trailer

DISC TWO – NIGHTWATCH: DEMONS ARE FOREVER: – How the Nightwatch Films Explore the Horrors of Adulthood, a brand-new video essay by film critic Heather Wixson – Life (and Death) on Mars: Public and Private Life in the Nightwatch Universe, a brand-new video essay by film critic Alexandra Heller-Nicholas – Trailer

Next up, Arrow announced a limited edition Blu-ray release of the home invasion thriller Crumb Catcher:

NEW UK, US & CAN TITLE: Crumb Catcher (Limited Edition Blu-ray) https://t.co/G4IgijTHBO pic.twitter.com/cvqUt3xEQs — Arrow Video (@ArrowFilmsVideo) April 25, 2025

Two married couples collide in Chris Skotchdopole’s beautifully shot and wonderfully wild Crumb Catcher, a truly unique and darkly funny home invasion thriller from the stable of Larry Fessenden’s Glass Eye Pix (The House of the Devil, The Ranger, Depraved). After blacking out during his wedding night, Shane (Rigo Garay) and his new wife, Leah (Ella Rae Peck), head to a remote house for their honeymoon. Their plans to find wedded bliss are hampered when there is a knock at their door. It’s the waiter, John (John Speredakos), and the bartender, Rose (Lorraine Farris), from the reception blackmailing Shane for something he can’t remember doing. As tensions escalate, it soon emerges that the blackmailers don’t just want money. They’re after business partners for their invention, a revolutionary device called… The Crumb Catcher. With terrific performances by the entire ensemble cast, this absurdist and satirical peek under the tablecloth is a chilling, yet hilarious, ode to the failure of the American Dream and “an insanely impressive directorial debut” (Collider) from writer-director Chris Skotchdopole, highlighted as one of the Best Horror Films of 2024 by The Hollywood Reporter.

LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS: – High-Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentation – Original 5.1 surround sound audio – Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing – Brand new commentary by writer-director Chris Skotchdopole, recorded exclusively for Arrow Video in 2025 – Catching Crumbs: The Making of Crumb Catcher, a 38-minute behind-the-scenes, featuring interviews with the film’s cast and crew, created exclusively for Arrow Video – The Egg and the Hatchet (2016), a short film by Chris Skotchdopole starring Taylor Zaudtke and Jeremy Gardner (21 mins) – Camp Out (2010), a short film by Chris Skotchdopole (13 mins) – Original trailer – Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring an introduction by producer Larry Fessenden and new writing on the film by Richard Newby and Tori Potenza – Reversible sleeve featuring original artwork by Tessa Price and Sister Hyde

Then, we learned that Arrow will be giving Joe Carnahan’s crime thriller Narc both limited edition 4K and limited edition Blu-ray releases:

A natural successor to the violent thrillers of the 70s, director Joe Carnahan’s breakthrough Narc brings the genre screaming into a new era, setting the standard for the modern cop drama with its gritty, unrelenting tone and style. In wintry Detroit, narcotics cop Nick Tellis (Jason Patric, The Lost Boys) is recovering from an undercover operation gone wrong. In the hopes of being assigned a quiet desk job, he agrees to return to active duty and partner up with Detective Henry Oak (Ray Liotta, Goodfellas) to investigate the apparent murder of Oak’s former partner. As both men become lost in the depths of the case, boundaries become blurred, and their relationship begins to vacillate between intensely personal and unsettlingly suspicious. One of the best crime films of the 21st century, Narc is back in an intense filmmaker-approved 4K remaster, with brutally immersive Atmos audio, and featuring hours of on-set interviews and bonus features.

4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS: – 4K remaster from the original negative by Arrow Films – Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Nathanael Marsh – Double-sided poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Nathanael Marsh – Illustrated collectors’ booklet featuring writing by Michelle Kisner, an interview with producer Diane Nabatoff and archival interviews and articles

DISC ONE – FEATURE (4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY): – 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) – Original stereo audio and Dolby Atmos surround audio – Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing – Archival feature commentary with director Joe Carnahan and editor John Gilroy – Introduction from director Joe Carnahan

DISC TWO – EXTRAS (BLU-RAY): Shattering the Blue Line, an interview with writer/director Joe Carnahan – Shooting Narc, a video essay on the look of Narc featuring an interview with director of photography Alex Nepomniaschy – If You Live Another Day, an interview with actor Krista Bridges – The Journey of the Costume, an interview with costume designer Gersha Phillips – Making the Deal, a vintage promotional featurette looking at the making of the film – The Visual Trip, a vintage promotional featurette looking at the visual style of the film – The Friedkin Connection, a vintage promotional featurette interviewing William Friedkin and discussing the connections between his body of work and Narc – Shooting Up, a vintage promotional featurette looking at the making of the film – Vintage EPK interviews with Joe Carnahan, Ray Liotta, Jason Patric, Diane Nabatoff, Alex Nepomniaschy and William Friedkin – Theatrical trailers – Image gallery

LIMITED EDITION BLU-RAY CONTENTS: 4K remaster from the original negative by Arrow Films – Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Nathanael Marsh – Double-sided poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Nathanael Marsh – Illustrated collectors’ booklet featuring writing by Michelle Kisner, an interview with producer Diane Nabatoff and archival interviews and articles

DISC ONE – FEATURE: High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentation – Original stereo audio and Dolby Atmos surround audio – Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing – Archival feature commentary with director Joe Carnahan and editor John Gilroy – Introduction from director Joe Carnahan

DISC TWO – EXTRAS: Shattering the Blue Line, an interview with writer/director Joe Carnahan – Shooting Narc, a video essay on the look of Narc featuring an interview with director of photography Alex Nepomniaschy – If You Live Another Day, an interview with actor Krista Bridges – The Journey of the Costume, an interview with costume designer Gersha Phillips – Making the Deal, a vintage promotional featurette looking at the making of the film – The Visual Trip, a vintage promotional featurette looking at the visual style of the film – The Friedkin Connection, a vintage promotional featurette interviewing William Friedkin and discussing the connections between his body of work and Narc – Shooting Up, a vintage promotional featurette looking at the making of the film – Vintage EPK interviews with Joe Carnahan, Ray Liotta, Jason Patric, Diane Nabatoff, Alex Nepomniaschy and William Friedkin – Theatrical trailers – Image gallery

The next title to be announced was a limited edition 4K of Cobra:

NEW UK, US & CAN TITLE: Cobra (Limited Edition 4K UHD) https://t.co/CY8JNsv9L9 pic.twitter.com/yezkYJh2dl — Arrow Video (@ArrowFilmsVideo) April 25, 2025

CRIME IS A DISEASE. MEET THE CURE. Fresh from the global success of Rambo: First Blood Part II, Sylvester Stallone and director George P. Cosmatos re-teamed for the iconic 80s action-thriller Cobra, this time waging a one-man crusade against crime on the streets of Los Angeles. A crazed killer. A woman in danger. A city in fear. Lt. Marion “Cobra” Cobretti (Stallone) is the man the LAPD calls when standard police procedure isn’t enough. Witness to a bloody murder, Ingrid Knudsen (Brigitte Nielsen) finds herself a target and is placed under Cobretti’s protection. But repeated attempts on her life lead Cobretti to believe it’s not just the work of one lone psycho wreaking bloody havoc across LA, but a murderous cult with plans for a new world order. An era-defining example of glossy high-octane Hollywood cinema, Cobra arrives on Arrow Video in a sparkling new restoration with a wealth of new and archival extras.

4K ULTRA HD LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS: Brand new 4K restoration of the film from the original 35mm negative by Arrow Films – 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) – Original lossless stereo 2.0, 4.0 and DTS-HD MA 5.1 audio options – Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing – Brand new audio commentary by film critics Kim Newman and Nick de Semlyen – Brand new audio commentary by film scholars Josh Nelson and Martyn Pedler – Archive audio commentary by director George P. Cosmatos (1998) – TV version of the film featuring deleted and alternate scenes, presented for the first time on home video (standard definition only) – Slashing the Night Away, a new interview with composer Sylvester Levay – Dark Glasses, Violence & Robots, a new visual essay by film critic Abbey Bender on Cobra and 80s maximalist cinema – White Line Nightmare, a new visual essay by film critic Martyn Conterio on Cobra and the “Maverick Cop” genre – Stalking and Slashing, an archive interview with actor Brian Thompson – Meet the Disease, an archive interview with actor Marco Rodriguez – Feel the Heat, an archive interview with actor Andrew Robinson – Double Crossed, an archive interview with actor Lee Garlington – A Work of Art, an archive interview with actor Art LaFleur – The Making of Cobra, 1986 featurette – Teaser trailer – Theatrical trailer – TV Spots and trailers – Image gallery – Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tommy Pocket – Illustrated collector’s booklet containing new writing on the film by film critics Clem Bastow, William Bibbiani, Priscilla Page, and Ariel Schudson – Double-sided fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tommy Pocket

Also getting a limited edition 4K release is Larry Cohen’s The Stuff:

NEW UK, US & CAN TITLE: The Stuff (Limited Edition 4K UHD) https://t.co/GhrIBKtQXQ pic.twitter.com/qnpyYhnOfT — Arrow Video (@ArrowFilmsVideo) April 25, 2025

ARE YOU EATING IT… OR IS IT EATING YOU? The Stuff is the new dessert taking supermarket shelves by storm. It’s delicious, low in calories and better still doesn’t stain the family carpet… What’s not to like? Well, for a start, it has a life of its own, and we’re not talking friendly live bacteria… Young Jason seems to be the only one who doesn’t love The Stuff – in fact, he won’t go anywhere near it, after having seen the pudding crawling around the fridge one night. What’s more, everyone who eats The Stuff has started acting really weird… Now, teaming up with wise-cracking industrial saboteur Mo, Jason must put a stop to The Stuff and the organization behind it or face a gooey, gloopy demise. Coming courtesy of horror auteur Larry Cohen (director of the It’s Alive series and scribe behind the Maniac Cop trilogy), The Stuff is a titillating treat for the tastebuds which blends elements of films such as Street Trash with the straight-up B-movie flavour of The Blob. So grab a spoon and dig on into The Stuff – the taste that delivers… much more than you bargained for!

2-DISC 4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS: Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Chris Barnes – Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring writing on the film by Joel Harley and a new essay by Daniel Burnett

DISC 1 – FEATURE & EXTRAS (4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY): Brand new 4K restoration by Arrow Films from the original camera negative – 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) – Original lossless English 1.0 mono audio – Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing – Brand new audio commentary by writers and critics David Flint and Adrian Smith – Archival audio commentary by writer/director Larry Cohen – Can’t Get Enough of The Stuff: Making Larry Cohen’s Classic Creature Feature, a documentary featuring Larry Cohen, producer Paul Kurta, actress Andrea Marcovicci, mechanical makeup effects artist Steve Neill and critic Kim Newman – Enough is Never Enough, a newly edited featurette featuring previously unseen interviews with director Larry Cohen and producer Paul Kurta, originally shot for the 2017 documentary King Cohen – 42nd Street Memories: The Rise and Fall of America’s Most Notorious Street, a feature-length documentary exploring the history of New York City’s infamous 42nd Street, with first-hand accounts from an array of filmmakers, including Larry Cohen – Trailers and TV spots – King Cohen trailer – Image gallery

DISC 2 – PRE-RELEASE VERSION (BLU-RAY) [LIMITED EDITION EXCLUSIVE]: An early, pre-release cut of the film featuring over 30 minutes of additional footage and a different music score, exclusively remastered by Arrow Films – High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation – Original lossless English 1.0 mono audio – Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

The final title of the line-up is Lucio Fulci’s Zombie, a.k.a. Zombie Flesh Eaters, a.k.a. Zombi 2. This one is getting a limited edition 4K release that’s exclusive to the UK:

NEW UK TITLE: Zombie Flesh Eaters (Limited Edition 4K UHD) https://t.co/kW5c5Jmxnz pic.twitter.com/CmgtWgijAt — Arrow Video (@ArrowFilmsVideo) April 25, 2025

THEY WILL RISE TO SUCK THE BLOOD OF THE LIVING! From the sleazy video nasty vaults comes a movie so stained with controversy and moral indignation that the very mention of its name sends shudders down the spines of the weak-stomached and censorious – Zombie Flesh Eaters. A gut-munching, shark-wrestling, eye-gouging orgy of mud-caked undead terror and Italian splatter from the dark imagination of horror genius Lucio Fulci (The House by the Cemetery, City of the Living Dead). An abandoned boat in New York Harbour unleashes a dead flesh-crazed Zombie cargo… A young American woman and a journalist investigate a tropical island where a deadly disease is making the dead walk… Soon, thoughts of getting to the bottom of the murderous curse will be forgotten, as Fulci’s walking corpses overwhelm the living and reports come in that the Big Apple is swarming with the living dead… After over 45 years, Zombie Flesh Eaters still has the power to shock and offend the unwilling. Check out this classic ‘sadist video’ and revel in a wonderfully tasteless movie that once helped usher in a moral panic!

4K ULTRA HD LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS: 4K restoration from the original 2-perf Techniscope negative – 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) – Original English and Italian front and end titles – Restored original lossless English and Italian mono audio – Optional remixed lossless English Dolby Atmos audio – Optional remixed lossless Italian DTS-HD MA 7.1 audio – Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing for the English soundtrack – Optional English subtitles for the Italian soundtrack – Brand new audio commentary by critics Eugenio Ercolani, Troy Howarth and Nathaniel Thompson – Audio commentary by screenwriter Elisa Briganti, moderated by Calum Waddell – Audio commentary by Fulci biographer Stephen Thrower and horror expert Alan Jones – Sound and Fury: Listening to Zombie Flesh Eaters, a brand new visual essay by author and critic Alexandra Heller-Nicholas – Repellent: Memories of Zombie Flesh Eaters, a brand new visual essay by author and critic Chris Alexander – Archival introduction by actor Ian McCulloch – From Romero to Rome: The Rise and Fall of the Italian Zombie Film, a 2012 documentary featuring screenwriters Dardano Sacchetti and Antonio Tentori, critic Kim Newman and filmmakers Luigi Cozzi, Ruggero Deodato and Russ Streiner – Aliens, Cannibals and Zombies: A Trilogy of Italian Terror, an archival interview with McCulloch – The Meat-Munching Movies of Gino de Rossi, an archival interview with the celebrated special effects artist – Zombie Flesh Eaters: From Script to Screen, an archival featurette featuring Dardano Sacchetti showing key pages from his original “Island of the Living Dead” screenplay – Music for a Flesh-Feast, a 2012 Q&A with composer Fabio Frizzi at the Glasgow Film Theatre – Original English language “Nightmare Island” screenplay – Theatrical trailers and TV spots – Easter eggs – Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Colin Murdoch – Perfect bound collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Willow Maclay, Jack Sargeant, Heather Wixson and Matt Rogerson – Double-sided fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Colin Murdoch – Six double-sided collector’s postcards

There’s an “arte original O-card” edition that’s only available on the Arrow website.

What do you think of Arrow Video’s July line-up? Will you be adding any of these 4Ks and/or Blu-rays to your collection? Let us know by leaving a comment below.