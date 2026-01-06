Horror Movie News

Dario Argento's granddaughter Anna Lou Castoldi gets into the giallo game with Artichoke

Anna Lou Castoldi, the granddaughter of Dario Argento and the daughter of Asia Argento, has signed on for the giallo short ArtichokeAnna Lou Castoldi, the granddaughter of Dario Argento and the daughter of Asia Argento, has signed on for the giallo short Artichoke

When people think of giallo, one of the film names that comes to mind is that of filmmaker Dario Argento, who has brought us many giallo films over the decades, including The Bird with the Crystal Plumage, The Cat o’ Nine Tails, Four Flies on Grey Velvet, Deep Red, Tenebrae, and Opera, among others. Now, it has been announced that Argento’s granddaughter Anna Lou Castoldi (her mother is Argento’s daughter, Asia Argento) is following in her grandpa’s footsteps by executive producing and narrating a giallo short film called Artichoke.

What Is Artichoke?

If you’re not familiar with giallo movies, I’ll let Google explain what they are: “A giallo movie is a stylish Italian thriller-horror genre, named after the yellow-covered mystery novels popular in Italy, featuring lurid murder mysteries with eroticism, shocking violence, psychological suspense, and distinctive visual flair (vivid colors, experimental camera angles). These films often feature a black-gloved killer, convoluted plots, and iconic soundtrack.”

The giallo short Artichoke is coming our way from director Amir Moini, who previously wrote and directed the 13 minute short film Slashr. Deadline notes that Moini is a former comms manager at Netflix, Chief Marketing Officer at Fangoria, and the Director of Executive Communications at Tubi. He’s directing this short from a script by Adam Van Dyke of Skull Globe Productions. Bria O’Brien and Sam Van Dyke will produce for Skull Globe Productions, while Prince Chenoa serves as an executive producer for Galore.

Alyson Gorske (Obliterated) is taking on the lead role of “a young woman trapped in a macabre fever dream, ruthlessly exploring the cages we create for ourselves and others in complex human relationships.” Thomas Dekker (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles) is also in the cast.

Here’s the synopsis: Held captive in a violent relationship, a woman named Cynara (Gorske) discovers a phoropter that opens a portal to another world. In a terrifying cat and mouse chase between worlds, Cynara finally comes face to face with The Man (Dekker) and must decide what she’s willing to destroy, in order to survive.

Statements

Moini provided the following statement: “I’m thrilled to be partnering with Skull Globe Productions, Galore, Anna, Thomas and Alyson to create Artichoke. As a lover of the visceral style of giallo and art-house cinema, we are excited to join together to create something that is both ethereal and haunting.

Dekker added, “Artichoke is pure cinema. An abstract peek into a thematically complex space where sensation and visual provocation reign and narrative questions are boldly asked and then left to hang in the ripe and dazzling air of its world.

Artichoke is set to go into production soon in Castroville, California, which is said to be known for its large artichokes.

Anna Lou Castoldi has previously had acting roles in the drama Misunderstood, which was directed and co-written by her mother, and the coming-of-age Netflix series Baby. She has also been a contestant on Ballando con le stelle, the Italian version of Dancing with the Stars. Are you glad to hear that she’s getting into the giallo world? Share your thoughts on Artichoke by leaving a comment below.

