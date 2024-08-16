Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007) – Awfully Good Horror Movies

A new episode of the Awfully Good Horror Movies video series has just been released, and with director Fede Alvarez’s Alien: Romulus now in theatres, we have decided to celebrate by taking a look back at one of the least popular entries in the Alien franchise, the crossover sequel Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (watch it HERE). You can hear all about it in the video embedded above!

Directed by the Brothers Strause from a screenplay by Shane Salerno, Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem has the following synopsis: Residents of Gunnison, Colorado, are caught up in the crossfire when two deadly extraterrestrial species bring their longstanding conflict to Earth. On the one side, nearly indestructible Aliens; on the other, a lone Predator whose mission is to wipe out all traces of the Alien infestation from Earth, no matter who gets in the way.

The film stars Steven Pasquale, Reiko Aylesworth, John Ortiz, Johnny Lewis, Sam Trammell, Ariel Gade, Robert Joy, Kristen Hager, David Paetkau, Gina Holden, Matt Ward, Michal Suchánek, David Hornsby, Chris William Martin, Chelah Horsdal, Liam James, Kurt Max Runte, James Chutter, Tim Henry, Tom McBeath, Ty Olsson, Rainbow Sun Francks, Juan Riedinger, Dalias Blake, Curtis Caravaggio, Françoise Yip, Tom Woodruff Jr., Ian Whyte, Bobby “Slim” Jones, and Ian Feuer.

With the Awfully Good Horror Movies series, we take a journey through the world of “so-bad-it’s-good” cinema in the horror genre. We’ll provide you with some fun trivia, details on the production, and some food/drinks to go with it. So join us for some schlock as we go through the who’s who of terrible horror cinema!

The Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem episode of Awfully Good Horror Movies was Written, Edited and Narrated by Tyler Nichols. The show is Produced by John Fallon and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

