Azrael: Samara Weaving action horror film unveils a poster and several images

Images and a poster have been unveiled to promote the action horror film Azrael, starring Samara Weaving and coming in September

By
Azrael Samara Weaving

Last month, we learned that the North American distribution rights to the action horror film Azrael are in the hands of IFC Films and the Shudder streaming service, with IFC Films having chosen a date for the theatrical release: September 27th. (The movie will then be making its way to Shudder sometime later in the year.) Last week, a trailer for the film arrived online (you can watch it HERE), and now a poster has been unveiled, along with several images from the film. You can check those out at the bottom of this article.

Directed by E.L. Katz (The Haunting of Bly Manor) from an original screenplay by You’re Next writer Simon Barrett, Azrael has the following synopsis: In a world in which no one speaks, a devout female-led community hunts down a young woman who has escaped her imprisonment. Recaptured by its ruthless leaders, Azrael is to be sacrificed to pacify an ancient evil that resides deep within the surrounding wilderness – yet she will stop at nothing to ensure her own freedom and survival. From the seeds of this gritty, relentless parable of sacrifice and salvation, comes an immersive, real-time, action horror tale.

Samara Weaving, whose previous credits include Ready or NotMayhemThe BabysitterGuns AkimboScream VI, and episodes of Ash vs. Evil Dead, plays the title character.

Joker financier Jason Cloth and his C2 Motion Picture Group partner Dave Caplan provided the financing for Azrael. Caplan and Barrett produced the film with Dan Kagan, while Cloth served as executive producer alongside Katrin Kissa.

Michael Rothstein and Sam Hall’s Mossbank are handling the international sales. Rothstein provided the following statement: “From the first minute we read it, we were captivated by the world of Azrael and the potential of a film so relentless and action-packed for its genre – distinguished by its own unique voice, which has so much to say. E.L. Katz and Simon Barrett have delivered something truly visionary, which will undoubtedly connect with a global legion of fans. And we couldn’t think of a more perfect heroine in Samara Weaving, who’s at the peak of her powers right now.

Are you interested in Azrael, and are you hoping to catch the movie on the big screen next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and take a look at the poster and images while you’re scrolling down:

Azrael
Samara Weaving
Azrael
Samara Weaving
Samara Weaving
Azrael
Samara Weaving
Azrael
Samara Weaving
Azrael

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
A trailer has been released for the horror thriller Die Alone, featuring Frank Grillo, Carrie-Anne Moss, and zombie-like creatures
Die Alone trailer: Carrie-Anne Moss and Frank Grillo take on zombie-like creatures in the new film from WolfCop director
Tim Burton's long-awaited sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice reaches theatres next week, and the first reactions are now online!
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice first reactions indicate this sequel was worth the wait
A teaser trailer has been unveiled for V/H/S/Beyond, the latest addition to the found footage franchise, coming to Shudder in October
V/H/S/Beyond teaser trailer offers a glimpse of the sci-fi addition to the found footage franchise
A new trailer has been released for the Halle Berry / Alexandre Aja horror film Never Let Go, coming to theatres in September
Never Let Go trailer: Halle Berry / Alexandre Aja horror film reaches theatres next month
View All

About the Author

15844 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Samara Weaving News

Latest Horror News

Horror Movie Reviews

Slingshot Review

Casey Affleck and Laurence Fishburne really impress is this space-set thriller dealing with the mental fatigue of a years long mission.

Load more articles