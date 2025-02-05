Bad Boy: Ke Huy Quan and Lili Reinhart to star in a fresh and bizarre serial killer horror film told from a dog’s perspective

One of the more exciting projects heading to Berlin’s EFM (European Film Market) festival next week is Bad Boy, a genre-bending horror film starring Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once, Love Hurts, Loki) and Lili Reinhart (Riverdale, Hustlers, Chemical Hearts). Keeping Bad Boy on a leash during the fest is the film’s producer, Dave Caplan, who produced last year’s chilling thriller Longlegs and M3GAN with Divide/Conquer’s Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath.

Bad Boy stars former Goonie and Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan and Lili Reinhart. Jacob Chase (Come Play, The Girl in the Woods, The Four-Faced Liar) is directing the peculiar feature from a script by Travis Braun. According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, Bad Boy “charts a young woman’s fight to escape a deadly serial killer through the eyes of man’s best friend, his faithful dog.” Huh?! While Quan and Reinhart’s contracts are signed, sealed, and delivered, the production continues searching for a dog co-star, which Deadline hears will be a terrier.

Here’s the full synopsis for Bad Boy:

“Gary is a good boy who loves his new owner, Cameron (Ke Huy Quan). He gets treats and belly rubs and life is great. Gary isn’t allowed in the basement though. And even if he was, he can’t unlock doors. But there’s a girl (Lili Reinhart) in the basement. And she can’t come out to play. Gary doesn’t know it, but he’s her only chance.”

Ahhhhh, I get it now.

“I love dogs. More than people. And I’m tired of seeing horror movies where the dog is the first one to die!” said director Chase “They’re not just pets, they’re our best friends, and I believe it’s time for a horror film where the dog is the hero. Bad Boy is about loyalty, instinct, and the incredible bond between humans and dogs. It’s going to be a highly original, grounded, deeply suspenseful fresh take on a horror thriller. And I’m thrilled to collaborate with Ke and Lili on two roles unlike anything they’ve played before.”

I, too, love dogs more than people and cats more than dogs, so…

Bad Boy could take a fresh approach to horror, and we are all about that. Let’s f**king go!