Bad Man Interview: Seann William Scott and Rob Riggle talk how much fun was had on the set of their dark comedy

I think it’s safe to say that Seann William Scott is often known for his goofier, comedic roles. Whether it’s Stiffler from American Pie or even Bo Duke from The Dukes of Hazzard, he’s often gone for a more comedic bend. But I’ve always been partial to his seriously leaning work, with Goon always being a favorite of mine. So I was excited to see that Scott would be taking a role that was very against type for his film Bad Man. And not only that, but he really nails the role, proving yet again that he’s more than just a comedic actor. However, that’s not to say there aren’t some funny moments with him as well. Review will be dropping tomorrow so stay tuned.

I sat down with Seann William Scott and Rob Riggle to discuss Bad Man. With this being director Michael Diliberti first feature film, Scott gets into what gave him the confidence in his vision. Then Riggle goes over some of his improv on the film, and how much fun it was to play in this world. He also mentions how much he’s enjoyed getting into more serious roles lately. We also had a hilarious exchange about which films they’d like to see re-released, only for them to want to lament some of the films they wish were erased from their filmographies entirely. It was a fun conversation that you can check out in the embedded video above.

Bad Man plot:

The small town of Colt Lake, Tennessee has a big meth problem. When murder strikes, Deputy Sam Evans is assigned the case. A former local sports star, Evans has fallen from grace in the eyes of the community he still holds dearly. No one takes him seriously or thinks he can get the job done. Then hot shot Bobby Gaines arrives. An undercover agent with the state’s Special Narcotics Task Force. He is immediately welcomed like a hero. Evans is forced to work the case with the new top dog in town. But as they dig deeper, all may not be what it seems with this strange new savior.

BAD MAN IS NOW AVAILABLE TO RENT ON DIGITAL.