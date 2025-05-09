Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is being removed from the Netflix streaming service

The Netflix streaming service has been working to scrub interactive titles from their library – and as of right now, only two remain: Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend. If you haven’t taken the opportunity to “choose your own adventure” through those titles yet, you should get to it, because they’re not safe from Netflix’s plan to remove interactive titles. They’ll be leaving the streaming service as of next Monday, May 12th. News of the removals was first reported by What’s on Netflix.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is tied in with the anthology series Black Mirror, created and written by Charlie Brooker, a show that just recently released its seventh season. Variety reminds us that Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, starring Fionn Whitehead and Will Poulter, is “ a choose-your-own-adventure-style movie that includes 312 minutes of material (just over five hours). It’s set in 1984, when a young programmer begins to question reality as he adapts a sprawling fantasy novel called Bandersnatch — written by a mad genius who allegedly cut off his wife’s head — into an adventure video game. It’s a ‘mind-bending tale with multiple endings,’ Netflix says in the title’s description. A few months after Bandersnatch debuted, Netflix was high on the technology — with then-VP of product Todd Yellin saying the company planned to double down on interactive programming. (Yellin left the company in 2022.) “

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend is a sequel to the sitcom Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which was created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock and ran on Netflix for four seasons. It has the following description: Kimmy’s getting married, but first she has to foil the Reverend’s evil plot. It’s your move: What should she do next? Variety points out that, “ in its original announcement, Netflix quoted Tina Fey, co-creator and executive producer, as saying the interactive special would be ‘a great way to officially complete the series. ‘” With the interactive follow-up leaving Netflix, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will be left without the special that completed the series.

What do you think of Netflix pulling Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend? Let us know by leaving a comment below.