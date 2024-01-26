Billy Dee Williams defends Lando Calrissian’s betrayal

After years of harassment, Billy Dee Williams has expanded on why Lando Calrissian’s move to betray Han Solo was necessary.

By
Lando Williams

As Lando Calrissian told his old buddy Han Solo, he had no choice but to betray him. And now Billy Dee Williams – who first played Lando in The Empire Strikes Back – is doubling down. But he may have no choice himself, as he says he would constantly get harassed by Star Wars fans over the double-cross.

In a new interview with the Dagobah Dispatch podcast, Billy Dee Williams said, “I got [“You betrayed Han Solo!”] for a lotta years, so finally I said, ‘Look, think about the whole situation. You’re up against a pretty formidable character, Darth Vader, and then there’s Boba Fett, and these people were invading my space, and I had to bargain with them. To bargain to prevent at least the complete demise of Han Solo and his friends. But I had to hold on to my whole situation.’” Williams added that Lando’s tactic didn’t result in any deaths and so, “I think that was a clear implication that I was trying to figure something out, or Lando was trying to figure something out…primarily to hold on to his own situation, without the complete demise of his friends.” So please, leave Billy Dee Williams alone…or at least buy him a Colt 45!

Lando Calrissian – and thus, Billy Dee Williams – made the Star Wars sh*t list with that move, but the character’s arc, against-the-wall situation, and surprising depth (for a supporting character, at least) has redeemed both Lando and his portrayer in most fans’ eyes. He was also a welcome addition to The Rise of Skywalker, assisting Rey and company in their fight in his first time stepping into the role (physically; he voiced Lando numerous times) since 1983’s Return of the Jedi.

Star Wars has gone all-in on Lando Calrissian, even outside of Billy Dee Williams, with the character being taken over by Donald Glover for Solo, in which we see him lose his beloved Millennium Falcon to Han. Glover will again play Lando for a feature film, originally planned to be a series.

What do you think of Billy Dee Williams’ take on Lando Calrissian’s betrayal? Do you want more Lando on the screen? Give us your thoughts below!

Source: MovieWeb
