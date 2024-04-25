Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F: The F-bombs fly in the new promo featuring more footage from the Netflix sequel

The heat is back on this summer with the return of Eddie Murphy in his iconic role as Detroit police officer Axel Foley in the fourth installment, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. While Netflix has given us a sneak peek at the movie with a teaser trailer, we are now given a new look at previously unreleased footage from the Netflix film. Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff jokes about taking advice from Axel to apply in his own life as he transitioned from Los Angeles to Detroit. We are treated to some quick comedy bits that feature some R-rated language as well as some action clips of Eddie Murphy and co-star Joseph Gordon-Levitt in a helicopter sequence.

Nearly thirty years after the release of the last movie, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F will find Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) back on the beat in Beverly Hills. The official synopsis reads: “After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.” The film also stars Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot, and Kevin Bacon. Mark Molloy directs the Beverly Hills Cop sequel from a screenplay by Will Beall and Tom Gormican & Kevin Etten.

Jerry Bruckheimer returns to the franchise after sitting out the third entry. The high profile producer has enjoyed his time with Murphy and has been seeing snippets of younger Eddie at his current age. Bruckheimer states, “Eddie’s such an incredible artist. He can do drama, he can do comedy – he can do anything. And he’s the same Axel Foley. He’s still on the streets. He’s still doing what he does. Obviously with age you get wiser. But he still has the twinkle in his eye.” Mark Molloy added, “Some of the funniest moments in Axel F are when Eddie’s doing improvising. For me, a big part of my job was to create the right environment [and] cast the right people around Eddie to allow him to do what he does best.“

