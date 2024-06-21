JoBlo Friday Night Flicks Live Stream Returns!

Tonight! Join Kier Gomes on JoBlo Originals on YouTube (also on Rumble) for our latest Friday Night Flicks Live Stream at 8:00 PM EST / 5:00 PM PST.

By

The OFFICIAL JoBlo Originals’ Live Stream, Friday Night Flicks with Kier Gomes, is back! And now, there are more ways than ever to watch it! You can see the show on our JoBlo Originals channel (or via the embed above), and over on our RUMBLE channelTONIGHT at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT.

So, what’s Kier going to talk about this time? Well, Kier happens to fancy himself something of an illusionist, and he’s going to take a deep dive into two of the best modern magician movies of all time, The Illusionist starring Edward Norton, and Christopher Nolan’s The Prestige, starring Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale. Which one holds up better? Plus Chris Bumbray checks in from the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F world premiere, and much more! Plus, Kier will be giving away one of our official JoBlo Bobbleheads!

So make sure to watch live tonight at 8ET/5PT. We’re very excited to get these livestream shows going, and as always, we need your support!

What else would you like to hear Kier weigh in on the Live Stream tonight? Let us know in the comments!

icon More JoBlo Originals
JoBlo Friday Night Flicks Live Stream Returns!
What Happened to David Letterman?
The WTF Happened to This Horror Movie series looks back at the 2005 version of House of Wax, featuring Paris Hilton as a victim
House of Wax (2005) – WTF Happened to This Horror Movie?
The WTF Happened to This Adaptation series looks at Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Running Man, based on a novel by Stephen King
The Running Man (1987) – WTF Happened to This Adaptation?
View All

About the Author

4746 Articles Published
facebook instagram [#167] Created with Sketch.

Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.

Latest Movie News

Load more articles