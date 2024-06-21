JoBlo Friday Night Flicks Live Stream Returns!

The OFFICIAL JoBlo Originals’ Live Stream, Friday Night Flicks with Kier Gomes, is back! And now, there are more ways than ever to watch it! You can see the show on our JoBlo Originals channel (or via the embed above), and over on our RUMBLE channel – TONIGHT at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT.

So, what’s Kier going to talk about this time? Well, Kier happens to fancy himself something of an illusionist, and he’s going to take a deep dive into two of the best modern magician movies of all time, The Illusionist starring Edward Norton, and Christopher Nolan’s The Prestige, starring Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale. Which one holds up better? Plus Chris Bumbray checks in from the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F world premiere, and much more! Plus, Kier will be giving away one of our official JoBlo Bobbleheads!

So make sure to watch live tonight at 8ET/5PT. We’re very excited to get these livestream shows going, and as always, we need your support!

What else would you like to hear Kier weigh in on the Live Stream tonight? Let us know in the comments!