Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash to star in The Boys prequel series Vought Rising

The fourth season of the satirical superhero series The Boys just wrapped up on Prime Video last week. Soon showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke will be gearing up for production of the fifth and final season of the show (the scripts are currently being written) – but first, it’s time to party at San Diego Comic-Con. A The Boys panel, described as a post-season finale celebration, was held at Comic-Con today, with Kripke joined on stage by several members of the cast. Most of the hour was dedicated to talk about The Boys season 4, with a blooper video (embedded above) unveiled along the way – but in the final moments, it was revealed that not only will Jensen Ackles be reprising the role of Soldier Boy as a series regular in season 5, but he and Aya Cash, who plays Stormfront on the show, are set to star in a prequel series called Vought Rising !

Based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes who are as popular as celebrities abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super-powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven. Here’s the official synopsis for the latest season: In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.

Vought Rising is described as being a lurid pulp saga set in New York City in the 1950s .

The main show is executive produced by Kripke, along with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Dan Trachtenberg, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Craig Rosenberg, Phil Sgriccia, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, and Michaela Starr. Paul Grellong will be showrunner and executive producer on Vought Rising.

According to Kripke and Grellong, “ Vought Rising is a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought. We cannot wait to blow your minds and trouble your souls with this salacious, grisly saga drenched in blood and Compound V. “

Deadline notes, “ Ackles’ Soldier Boy and Aya Cash’s Stormfront have similar origin stories. Soldier Boy is the first American non-aging Supe, created by Frederick Vought during World War II. Stormfront was Frederick Vought’s first successful test subject for Compound V and she married him before they moved to the U.S. “

