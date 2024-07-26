Friday the 13th: Bull Airs unveils line of Nintendo game-inspired shoes, shirts, and more

The Friday the 13th video game released for the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1989 isn’t exactly popular, but it did show the world an unforgettable version of slasher Jason Voorhees that had a purple outfit and a blue mask. The Friday the 13th video game that was released in 2017 even paid tribute to the NES version by including a purple and blue Jason… and now Bull Airs has unveiled a whole line of items that were inspired by the Nintendo Jason, including shoes, shirts, and more. Images of these items can be seen at the bottom of this article, and they’re all available for pre-order at THIS LINK. If you want to secure any of these, you should head over to the Bull Airs site quickly, because some of them are already selling out.

The main item are the custom sneakers, which were up for offer with or without hockey mask lace guards. Of course, the version with the lace guards is the item that sold out almost immediately. Luckily, lace guards are available for purchase on their own, so if you really want the lace guards for the shoes, all is not lost. The shoes go for the price of $450, and a pair of lace guards costs $50. Made out of Nike Air Jordan 1s, the shoes come in an acrylic collectors themed box and are available in sizes 4-18. When ordering, you can choose them with or without the blood splatter design. They’ll be shipping sometime in the first quarter of 2025.

Beyond the shoes, there are a button-up shirt, a crew neck, a polo shirt, and a T-shirt, as well as an embroidered hat. Plus, there’s a vinyl sticker and a Sneakerheadz foam ball.

Will you be buying any of the items from Bull Airs’ Friday the 13th Nintendo game-inspired line? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

The Friday the 13th Nintendo game was notoriously difficult, and made players (who took control of counselor characters) face off not only with a purple and blue Jason, but also with zombies, crows, wolves, and the flying severed head of Jason’s mother.