The Fall Guy: The Extended Cut gives a thumbs up to a Peacock premiere date

Steel yourselves for more death-defying action and comedy featuring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt as The Fall Guy: The Extended Cut heads to Peacock. The love letter to the brave individuals of the stunt industry premieres on the streamer on August 30, featuring an additional 20 minutes of scenes not included in the theatrical cut.

In The Fall Guy, Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling (Barbie, La La Land, Drive) stars as Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who, having left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie—being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno, played by Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place films, Sicario)—goes missing.

While the film’s ruthless producer (Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham; Ted Lasso) maneuvers to keep the disappearance of star Tom Ryder (Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson; Bullet Train) a secret from the studio and the media, Colt performs the film’s most outrageous stunts while trying (with limited success) to charm his way back into Jody’s good graces. But as the mystery around the missing star deepens, Colt becomes ensnared in a sinister, criminal plot that will push him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt.

While speaking with Empire in June, Academy CEO Bill Kramer commented on The Fall Guy possibly paving the way for a stunt performer Oscar category, saying, “We’re talking to members of the stunt community who are Academy members about the possibility of that. We added a new award that will launch in two years for Casting Directors, so we’re always open to those discussions.” The new award Kramer mentions was announced earlier this year. It will recognize achievement in casting and will first be presented during the 2026 Oscar ceremony. Before this, the last new Oscar category was Best Animated Feature, which was announced in 2001, with Shrek taking home the inaugural award.

“The Academy is like a living, breathing organism,” Academy President Janet Yang said. “We listen to our members, and if there’s really strong support and there’s whole mechanisms for how to advance the cause, and they’re interested… That’s what happened with casting. We’ve created new branches over the decades. So it does evolve, and it evolves with the changing industry.” Since creating a new category took over 20 years, many hope a stunt category won’t take nearly as long.

