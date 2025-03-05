Avengers: Doomsday directors say Robert Downey Jr. is deep in Doctor Doom prep by “writing backstory, costume ideas”

Production on Avengers: Doomsday will begin in just a few weeks, and Robert Downey Jr. is getting into the mind of Doctor Doom.

The Russo brothers have returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Production on the two movies is set to begin in just a few weeks, and one actor is deep in preparation for his character. Avengers: Doomsday will also feature the return of Robert Downey Jr., who will be playing Doctor Doom.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Joe Russo said Downey Jr. is in the midst of a “ very intense process developing the character. He’s so immersed in it. He is so dialed in. ” Anthony Russo added, “ That’s the kind of artist he is. That’s the kind of actor he is. “

Joe Russo also said that Downey Jr. is “ writing backstory, costume ideas ” for Doctor Doom, saying, “ I think he just loves really rich three-dimensional characters and I think he sees a real opportunity here with that character. “

Downey Jr. has previously explained that the Doctor Doom train started rolling nearly two years ago when Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige sat down with the actor and his wife and producing partner, Susan Downey. “ Probably a year ago, because Feige and I have kept in touch, ” Downey said. “ We’re pals. Favreau and Feige and I have kept in touch. I’m close with the Russo brothers. We have other business we’re doing. So there’s this little group of fellow travelers, and I had this instinct that I wanted to go to Bob Iger. And I had an idea, outside of the cinematic universe, for how I could be of service to what’s going on in the parks and all their location-based energy. And Susan and I were sitting down with Feige at one point, and he said, ‘It just keeps occurring to me that, if you were to come back…’ And Susan was like, ‘Wait, wait, come back as what?’ “

He continued, “ And then we both realized, over time, that it was another thing that just disproves any doubt anyone could ever have about that guy. [He’s] a very sophisticated, creative thinker about, ‘How can we not go backwards? How can we not disappoint expectations? How can we continue to to beat expectations?’ And he brought up Victor von Doom, and I looked into [the] character, and I was like, ‘Wow.’ And later on, he goes, ‘Let’s get Victor von Doom right. Let’s get that right.’ “

Avengers: Doomsday is slated for a May 1, 2026 release, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027.