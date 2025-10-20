Hocus Pocus 3: Bette Midler has read a brilliant script for the new sequel

Writer Jen D’Angelo got her start working on episodes of shows Workaholics, Cougar Town, and Young Rock, and recently she was on a streak of successfully getting her feature scripts brought to the screen. She wrote the long-awaited sequel Hocus Pocus 2, the time travel slasher Totally Killer, and the comedy Quiz Lady – but a project that has been slowing her down is Hocus Pocus 3 , which she has been attached to for a couple of years now. Following the success of Hocus Pocus 2, it’s been surprising to see that Hocus Pocus 3 is taking so long to make it into production, even with Bette Midler urging the studio to take action. During an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live! a few months ago, Sarah Jessica Parker simply said they’ve “been having some conversations” about the next sequel – but now it sounds like there’s been some progress, as Midler has revealed that she has read the script!

This revelation came on, what do you know, another episode of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live! Andy Cohen interviews are the source for all Hocus Pocus 3 news bites, apparently. Midler told Cohen, “ They sent a script, and a lot of it was brilliant. So I got very excited, and now we’re sort of, like, trying to figure out what it is and how it’s going– where it’s going to be and how much it’s going to cost and all those logistical things. “

The original cult favorite Hocus Pocus was released in 1993. Directed by Kenny Ortega from a screenplay credited to Mick Garris and Neil Cuthbert (and based on story Garris crafted with David Kirschner), that film was about a trio of witch sisters who have been cursed since 1693. The fearsome threesome is inadvertently resurrected 300 years later by a boy whose family has moved from Los Angeles to Salem. As they attempt to acclimate to the 20th century, they are horrified to discover that Halloween has become a holiday. Fans had to wait 29 years for Hocus Pocus 2. That sequel saw Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprising the roles of the Sanderson Sisters. The film has the following synopsis: Picking up 29 years after a teen named Max lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the three 17th-century child-essence-stealing sorceresses, Winifred (Midler), Sarah (Parker), and Mary (Najimy) are now looking for revenge. With the Sanderson Sisters back to terrorize Salem, it’s up to three high school students to stop them. How do you do that? By summoning the wrath of an enchantress, of course.

