As Sheriff Brackett (played by Charles Cyphers) says in John Carpenter’s 1978 classic Halloween, “everyone is entitled to one good scare”. Any good Halloween movie should have at least one good scare in it, so now that the holiday the film was named after is upon us, we here at Arrow in the Head have decided to look back over all of the Halloween movies and put together a list of moments that get our hearts beating faster and put us on the edge of our seats. On the Halloween: Best Scares in the Franchise list below, you’ll find our picks for the top 5 scariest moments. Did your favorite make the cut?

HALLOWEEN (1978) – NURSE CAR ATTACK

It’s a dark and stormy Halloween Eve. Nurse Marion Chambers (Nancy Stephens) has been sent to the Smith’s Grove Sanitarium with Michael Myers’ doctor Sam Loomis (Donald Pleasence) to get the killer ready for a court appearance – but when they reach their destination, they see escaped patients in hospital gowns wandering around in the rain. If that weren’t already creepy enough, Loomis leaves the nurse alone in the car while he checks on the situation. And that’s when Michael Myers makes his move, scrambling onto the roof of the car and proceeding to torment Nurse Marion. He might be wearing nothing but a hospital gown himself, but he’s still frightening enough to cause her to flee her vehicle. That’s how Myers gets the car he drives back to his hometown of Haddonfield so he can go on a killing spree. This was a great way to get the 1978 portion of the story going. It’s unsettling, with classic horror elements in play, but it was also a very economical way to show how Myers was able to escape from the sanitarium. It’s all capped off with an unforgettable line from Loomis, perfectly delivered by Pleasence: “He’s gone from here! The evil is gone!”

HALLOWEEN H20: TWENTY YEARS LATER (1998) – OPEN THE DOOR

The Halloween sequels have tried to give us scary moments with Michael Myers, but they’re not often very effective. One of the most thrilling Myers scenes from a later sequel happens to be a twist on a popular moment from the original film involving locked doors and a lack of keys. In Halloween H20, John Tate (Josh Hartnett) and his girlfriend Molly Cartwell (Michelle Williams) are pursued to a locked gate by Myers. Molly has the keys and the couple gets through the gate, but once it’s closed Molly drops the keys on the side the killer is on. Now they’re trapped between the gate and a locked door, with Myers swinging his blade at them – they’re just barely out of cutting range. Realizing he’s going to have to open the gate to get to them, Myers picks up the keys and starts trying them on the lock while John and Molly desperately pound on the door, screaming for someone to open it. This was a clever set-up, and the sequence ends with Myers and John’s mother – Jamie Lee Curtis as franchise heroine Laurie Strode, now using a different name – getting face time with each other through a window in the middle of that door.

HALLOWEEN 5 (1989) – LAUNDRY CHUTE

Sometimes a good scare can come from the unlikeliest of places. Halloween 5 may be one of the lesser entries in the franchise, but it does feature some intense moments, including an extended stalk and slash sequence that’s set at the Myers house… which has somehow transformed into a crumbling mansion, but the extra space inside the house does benefit the action. While being chased by her knife-happy Uncle Michael, 9-year-old Jamie Lloyd (Danielle Harris) tries hiding inside the top of a laundry chute – and when he grabs at her, she goes sliding down to the bottom. Unfortunately, the hatch at the end of the chute is locked, so when Myers arrives at the bottom and starts stabbing through the sides of the metal chute, little Jamie has to try to climb back up to the top. Which is tough to do, since the smooth metal walls have nothing to grab onto so she can pull herself up. Some of the decisions made during the production of this movie ranged from questionable to flat-out bad, but the idea to do this laundry chute scene was a really smart one.

HALLOWEEN III: SEASON OF THE WITCH (1982) – KUPFER FAMILY MELTDOWN

Halloween III: Season of the Witch is a weird, twisted little movie that, aside from the original Halloween being shown on TV, has absolutely nothing to do with Michael Myers. Instead, the villain in this one is Dan O’Herlihy as Conal Cochran, owner of the Silver Shamrock Novelties company that’s putting out a trio of masks this Halloween season – a witch, a skull, and a jack-o’-lantern – and advising kids to wear their masks while watching a special giveaway commercial on Halloween night. Through the use of some Stonehenge magic, the commercial will activate something in the masks that will kill the children and the people around them. The Kupfer family, consisting of Buddy (Ralph Strait), Betty (Jadeen Barbor), and Buddy Jr. (Brad Schacter) are unwitting test subjects who are given a preview of the commercial at the Silver Shamrock factory. Buddy Jr. is wearing the jack-o’-lantern mask, and the magic at work turns his head into a rotting pumpkin that splits open, unleashing snakes and insects that proceed to kill his parents. It’s utterly disgusting and deeply unnerving. Myers could never even dream of pulling off something as revolting and disturbing as this scene is.

HALLOWEEN (1978) – CHASE ACROSS THE STREET

Concerned about her pals Annie and Lynda, babysitter Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) puts the kids she’s taking care of to bed and walks across the street to the house where her friends are supposed to be. There she finds their corpses set up like a nightmarish art display – and then their killer attacks Laurie as well. She manages to get out of the house, but can’t get any of the neighbors to respond to her screams for help. So she runs back to the house she came from, only to find she doesn’t have the keys to the locked door. While she waits for a groggy kid to get out of bed and open the door for her, Myers is walking across the street, getting closer and closer, confident that he doesn’t have to pick up the pace to catch her. He’s going to get her no matter what… Sequels, like the aforementioned H20, have attempted to replicate this moment a few times over the years, but they can never live up to how effectively scary this simple moment was in the original film.