2024 Horror Preview: All the Horror Movies We Want to See

The first major horror release of 2024 – the Blumhouse / Atomic Monster collaboration Night Swim – just reached theatres on January 5th. So we figured this was the perfect time to put together our 2024 Horror Preview , looking ahead at some of the other horror movies we can’t wait to check out this year. For now, we’re only including movies that have a known release date, so films like the X and Pearl sequel MaXXXine and the remakes/reboots of The Toxic Avenger, The Crow, and Witchboard are currently absent because they don’t have a release date yet, even though they’re likely to show up at some point in 2024. Here we go:

DESTROY ALL NEIGHBORS – Shudder, January 12

MST3K host Jonah Ray Rodrigues teams up with Bill S. Preston, Esq. himself, Alex Winter, for director Josh Forbes’ Destroy All Neighbors, a splatter horror comedy that promises to deliver physical effects-driven genre comedy while telling the story of a self-absorbed musician dealing with (the decapitated head of) his noisy and grotesque neighbor. It’s fun to see Winter returning to the world of FX-heavy genre comedy thirty years after starring in the cult classic Freaked.

LISA FRANKENSTEIN – Theatrical, February 9

Zelda Williams, the daughter of comedy legend Robin Williams, makes her feature directorial debut with this horror comedy, which was written by Jennifer’s Body scribe Diablo Cody. Kathryn Newton of Freaky stars as a misunderstood ’80s teenager who develops a crush on a handsome Victorian corpse played by Cole Sprouse of Riverdale. Jennifer’s Body is awesome, so here’s hoping Lisa Frankenstein will be just as fun.

OUT OF DARKNESS – Theatrical, February 9

An indie film that marks the feature debut of director Andrew Cumming, Out of Darkness has our attention because it happens to be a survival horror film that’s set in the Stone Age – and the filmmakers even attempted to add authenticity by presenting the story in a bespoke language called “Tola,” which was developed specifically for the project by a linguist and an archaeologist. There’s not enough Stone Age horror in the world.

STOPMOTION – Theatrical, February 23

Aisling Franciosi of The Nightingale and The Last Voyage of the Demeter stars in Robert Morgan’s Stopmotion as a stop-motion animator struggling to hold on to her sanity. This movie will be getting a limited theatrical release before heading to the Shudder streaming service on May 24 – and as fans of movies like Puppet Master, we’re interested any time a movie has the potential of showing off some creepy stop-motion action.

IMAGINARY – Theatrical, March 8

Director Jeff Wadlow and Blumhouse Productions have previously worked together on the 2018 film Truth or Dare and the 2020 horror version of Fantasy Island, and now their latest collaboration stars DeWanda Wise of Jurassic World: Dominion as a woman whose stepdaughter develops “an eerie attachment” to a stuffed bear named Chauncey… who is more than he appears to be. The previous Wadlow/Blumhouse movies weren’t exactly mind-blowing, but Imaginary could be an entertaining time killer.

LATE NIGHT WITH THE DEVIL – Theatrical, March 22

The great David Dastmalchian stars in this supernatural chiller from the duo of Colin and Cameron Cairnes (100 Bloody Acres), playing a ’70s late-night talk show who accidentally unleashes evil into the nation’s living rooms. With Dastmalchian, a ’70s setting, and supernatural horror, Late Night With the Devil sounds like it’s going to be a great time. Following the March theatrical release, this one is set to start streaming on Shudder as of April 19th.

GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE – Theatrical, March 29

Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman passes the helm over to his co-writer Gil Kenan (Monster House) for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which stars returning Afterlife leads Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, and Paul Rudd, as well as returning original Ghostbusters Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson. When an evil force known as The Death Chill hits New York, who you gonna call to fix the problem? Afterlife revived the franchise in a great way, so hopefully Frozen Empire won’t fumble the follow-up.

THE FIRST OMEN – Theatrical, April 5

I never saw any horror fans asking for a prequel to the 1976 classic The Omen, but some executives at 20th Century Studios thought it would be a great idea, so we’re getting The First Omen in 2024. Directed by Arkasha Stevenson, the film stars Nell Tiger Free of the Apple TV+ series Servant as a young American woman who is sent to Rome to serve the church and instead ends up uncovering a terrifying conspiracy.

GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE – Theatrical April 12

There can never be enough Godzilla (or Kong) in the world, so close on the heels of Toho’s Godzilla Minus One and the Apple TV+ series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters we’re getting director Adam Wingard’s follow-up to his 2021 film Godzilla vs. Kong. This time around, Godzilla and Kong are going to have to team up to take on a monstrous villain known as the Skar King. You can always count on these guys to provide some fun.

UNTITLED UNIVERSAL MONSTER MOVIE (formerly DRACULA’S DAUGHTER) – Theatrical, April 19

Scream (2022) and Scream VI directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett reteam with their Scream star Melissa Barrera for an update of Universal’s Dracula’s Daughter. Barrera plays a member of a team of kidnappers who abduct a group of children – one of whom, played by Alisha Weir (Matilda: The Musical), turns out to be Dracula’s daughter. The cast also includes Dan Stevens (The Guest), Kathryn Newton (Freaky), Angus Cloud (Euphoria), William Catlett (A Thousand and One), Kevin Durand (The Strain), and Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad). It’s not clear why they’re not using the title Dracula’s Daughter anymore, but it sounds like this one is going to be fun no matter what it’s called.

THE STRANGERS: CHAPTER 1 – Theatrical, May 17

Director Renny Harlin has shot an entire trilogy inspired by the 2008 film The Strangers, and we’ve heard that Lionsgate intends to release all three of the movies – said to be titled The Strangers: Chapter 1, The Strangers: Chapter 2, and The Strangers: Chapter 3 – over the course of 2024. Chapter 1 is the only one we know a release date for so far. Madelaine Petsch of Riverdale plays a young woman on a road trip who crosses paths with the title characters when her car breaks down in Oregon.

THE WATCHERS – Theatrical, June 7

We’ve seen a lot of thrillers from director M. Night Shyamalan – and in 2024, we’re going to see one from his daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan. The younger Shyamalan makes her feature directorial debut with the story of a group of strangers (including Barbarian‘s Georgina Campbell) being stalked by mysterious creatures in the wilderness of western Ireland. Will Ishana be able to match or exceed the thrills her father has provided? We’ll find out soon.

A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE – Theatrical, June 28

A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II director John Krasinski helped craft the story for this spin-off/prequel directed by Michael Sarnoski, director of the Nicolas Cage drama Pig. Although the release date is just five months away, we still don’t know much about this one beyond the fact that it stars 12 Years a Slave Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn – better known as Eddie Munson from the most recent season of Stranger Things – and Alex Wolff (Hereditary), and is set in New York City. The story doesn’t involve the Abbott family, the characters we followed through the first two movies, but it should be interesting to see the alien creatures stalking people in NYC.

TRAP – Theatrical, August 2

Two months after his daughter Ishana’s film The Watchers reaches theatres, we’ll be getting another thriller directed by M. Night Shyamalan – and this one stars another of his three daughters, Saleka. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but we know that the story plays out at a concert and Saleka, who is an R&B singer/songwriter, plays the popstar on stage. Josh Hartnett, fresh off playing a role in Oppenheimer, plays a father who takes his child to the concert. Shyamalan has had hits and misses, and it’s always interesting to see how his latest film is going to turn out.

FEDE ALVAREZ ALIEN MOVIE – Theatrical, August 16

We still don’t know whether or not this movie is really called Alien: Romulus, but we do know that Evil Dead (2013) and Don’t Breathe director Fede Alvarez has set the story between the events of the original Alien and Aliens. It involves a group of young people – played by the likes of Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Industry), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Spike Fearn (The Batman), Aileen Wu (Away from Home), and Isabela Merced (Rosaline) – who find themselves in a fight for their lives with the titular alien on a distant colony. All we really needed to know to be sold on this one was “Fede Alvarez directing an Alien movie”.

BEETLEJUICE 2 – Theatrical, September 6

Thirty-six years after the classic Beetlejuice was released, we’re finally getting a sequel. Director Tim Burton is back at the helm, Michael Keaton is reprising the role of the title character, and Winona Ryder is back as Lydia Deetz, with Catherine O’Hara returning as her stepmother Delia. Joining the party are Monica Bellucci as Beetlejuice’s wife, Willem Dafoe as a law enforcement officer in the afterlife, Justin Theroux in an unspecified role, and Burton’s Wednesday star Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s daughter. Depending on whether or not Burton and his cast were able to recapture some of the original magic, Beetlejuice 2 could be a blast.

SAW XI – Theatrical, September 27

Against all odds, the tenth film in the Saw franchise managed to not only be a huge financial success, but also somehow one of the best entries in the franchise (you can read our review HERE). So of course Lionsgate and the producers are working to make sure we get another sequel as quickly as possible. We don’t know who’s writing or directing Saw XI at this point, but we know it’s going to be in theatres this September.

SMILE 2 – Theatrical, October 18

Writer/director Parker Finn’s sequel to his 2022 horror film Smile is another project we don’t know much about yet, but Finn has said that if he were to make a Smile 2 he would want to make sure it’s “new, exciting, fresh” rather than just a retread of its predecessor. The freshness begins with the casting of Naomi Scott – who was not in Smile – as the lead character in Smile 2. The release date and the involvement of Finn and Scott are the only pieces of information that have been provided so far.

TERRIFIER 3 – Theatrical, October 25

Terrifier 3 may be reaching theatres in time for Halloween, but unlike its predecessors this one is not set on Halloween. Instead, the setting is moving a couple months, over to Christmastime. Writer/director Damien Leone had a budget of around $55,000 to work with on the first Terrifier movie, and a budget of “a little over” $250,000 for Terrifier 2 – which was so successful, a “couple million” is going into the budget of Terrifier 3. Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) will be spilling more blood and facing off against heroine Sienna (Lauren LaVera) again, and Leone said he’s aiming to make this one shorter and less mystical than the second film.

WOLF MAN – Theatrical, October 25

Having successfully revived Universal’s The Invisible Man a few years ago, director Leigh Whannell and Blumhouse Productions are now attempting to do the same for the studio’s Wolf Man. Based on a pitch from executive producer Ryan Gosling (who was, for a while, attached to star in the film), this take on the Wolf Man has Christopher Abbott (Possessor) on board to play a man whose family is being terrorized by a lethal predator, while Ozark‘s Julia Garner plays his wife. Whannell’s version of The Invisible Man worked so well, we’re hyped to see his Wolf Man.

NOSFERATU – Theatrical, December 25

Nine years have gone by since it was first announced that The Witch director Robert Eggers was going to be writing and directing a remake of F.W. Murnau’s 1922 silent classic Nosferatu. At the end of this year, we’re finally going to be able to see what Eggers – who made The Lighthouse and The Northman in the interim – has done with the concept. Bill Skarsgard (It) plays the title character and is joined in the cast by Lily-Rose Depp (The Idol), Nicholas Hoult (Renfield), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train), Emma Corrin (The Crown), Ralph Ineson (The Witch), Simon McBurney (The Conjuring 2), and the legendary Willem Dafoe, who plays a crazy vampire hunter. Focus Features wanted to give this film “a prime holiday season release”, so they clearly believe Eggers has turned in something special.