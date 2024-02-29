The Crow director Alex Proyas blasts the look of Eric Draven in the remake

The Crow director Alex Proyas has taken to social media to blast the look of the Eric Draven character in the upcoming remake

Yesterday, we saw the first images of what Bill Skarsgard of the It films is going to look like as goth rocker Eric Draven in director Rupert Sanders’ (Snow White and the Huntsman) remake of the 1994 classic The Crow (watch it HERE). There weren’t a lot of positive reactions, with many fans comparing Skarsgard’s look – which Sanders said was a mixture of his own look in the ’90s, “when we were squat-raving in London,” with modern influences like Post Malone and Lil Peep – to Jared Leto’s poorly-received version of The Joker in Suicide Squad. One person who took to social media to blast the look of the new Eric Draven was Alex Proyas, who directed the ’94 version of The Crow.

Sharing one of the images, Proyas said, “Eric Draven’s having a bad hair day. Next reboot thanks.” In the comments, he continued to mock the look: “I guess he’s supposed to be a bad mofo with all those tats and werewolves and skulls on his jacket. (crying laughing emoji)” “Samuel Adams! Jesus! He could at least drink something more bad-ass. (crying laughing emoji)” “Well at least the stills gave me a good laugh. I thought they were going to take a dump on Brandon Lee’s legacy for a moment.”

Directed by Proyas from a screenplay by David J. Schow and John Shirley (with uncredited rewrites from Walon Green, Terry Hayes, René Balcer, and Michael S. Chernuchin), the original The Crow has the following synopsis: The night before his wedding, musician Eric Draven and his fiancée are brutally murdered by members of a violent inner-city gang. On the anniversary of their death, Eric rises from the grave and assumes the gothic mantle of the Crow, a supernatural avenger. Tracking down the thugs responsible for the crimes and mercilessly murdering them, Eric eventually confronts head gangster Top Dollar to complete his macabre mission.

Brandon Lee, who was tragically killed during the production, turned in an incredible performance as our hero Eric Draven and was joined in the cast by Rochelle Davis, Ernie Hudson, Michael Wincott, Bai Ling, Sofia Shinas, Anna Levine, David Patrick Kelly, Angel David, Laurence Mason, Michael Massee, Tony Todd, and Jon Polito.

Sanders has directed the remake from a screenplay by Zach Baylin and Will Schneider. This time around, soulmates Eric Draven and Shelly Webster are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

Skarsgard is joined in the cast by singer FKA twigs, Danny Huston (Yellowstone), Isabella Wei (1899), Laura Birn (A Walk Among the Tombstones), Sami Bouajila (The Bouncer), and Jordan Bolger (Peaky Blinders).

What do you think of The Crow director Alex Proyas blasting the look of Eric Draven in the remake? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

The remake is set to reach theatres on June 7th. The original film is getting a 4K Blu-ray release on May 7th.