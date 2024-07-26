María Gabriela De Faría joins serial killer movie Romanticizing Monsters, says her Superman character is a badass

María Gabriela De Faría, whose credits include Deadly Class and The Exorcism of God, plays a villain known as The Engineer, a member of The Authority, in director James Gunn’s Superman, which is set to reach theatres on July 11th, 2025. She’ll soon be wrapping up her work on that film – and Deadline reports that she has already signed on to her next project. De Faría is set to star in the serial killer film Romanticizing Monsters for director Berkley Brady (Dark Nature).

De Faría will be taking on the role of Amelia Velez, a reporter and true crime podcaster investigating a series of missing person cases linked to an active serial killer that her boss and the police don’t believe exists.

Romanticizing Monsters is being produced by Justin Kelly and Katisha Shaw.

Asked about her Superman character The Engineer during a recent Reddit AMA, de Faría answered, “ She is badass. She is a very strong character and it’s been a huge challenge to portray her from every aspect. I don’t know how much I should share because we are not supposed to talk about the movie at all and I don’t wanna get fired. ” She went on to say that the Superman set is “ one of the friendliest sets I’ve ever worked on. Everybody is so kind, and talented and focused. David Corenswet is perfect as Superman, he might actually be Superman posing as David Corenswet. James Gunn know exactly what he wants and doesn’t improvise on the fly, everything is calculated but feels very free at the same time. I’m very excited for the audience to see a good, colorful, happy story about our favorite superhero. “

In addition to de Faría, the Superman cast includes David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane, with Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor.

