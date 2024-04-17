Neva Howell to play Martha Kent in James Gunn’s Superman

Yesterday, The Wrap had the scoop on who would play Jonathan Kent in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman movie, and now they’ve got the inside story on Martha Kent as well. The outlet reports that Neva Howell has been cast as Martha Kent in Superman, joining Pruitt Taylor-Vince as Jonathan Kent. Together, the pair are the human adoptive parents of Clark Kent.

As with Taylor-Vince as Jonathan Kent, Neva Howell will be the latest in a long line of actors who have played Martha Kent in movies and television, including Phyllis Thaxter in the original Superman movie, Annette O’Toole in Smallville, Eva Marie Saint in Superman Returns, and Diane Lane in Man of Steel. Howell’s credits include Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Long Haul, Logan Lucky, October Sky, and more.

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; and Wendell Pierce as Perry White. Nicholas Hoult is also set to appear as Lex Luthor, which Gunn finally confirmed late last year.

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran has previously teased that Superman will not be an origin story and will focus on “ Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned. ” Superman is slated to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

