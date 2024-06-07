Superman: The Daily Planet newsroom grows with Mikaela Hoover and Christopher McDonald

Mikaela Hoover and Christopher McDonald fill out the Daily Planet newsroom in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman movie.

It seems we’ll be seeing a lot of the Daily Planet in James Gunn’s Superman, as the director has assembled quite the cast of characters to fill the ranks of the newspaper. THR reports that Mikaela Hoover and Christopher McDonald have joined the cast of Superman as Cat Grant and Ron Troupe, respectively.

Cat Grant is a gossip columnist who was introduced as a potential love interest for Clark Kent. The character was created by Marv Wolfman and Jerry Ordway and has made the leap to live-action several times before, notably by Tracy Scoggins in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman and by Calista Flockhart in Supergirl. As for Ron Troupe, the character was created by Jerry Ordway and Tom Grummett and is regarded as one of the Daily Planet’s best reporters. In other Daily Planet casting news, it was announced earlier this week that Saturday Night Live‘s Beck Bennett would be playing Steve Lombard, the brash and arrogant sports reporter who enjoys playing childish practical jokes on Clark Kent.

Mikaela Hoover has appeared in several James Gunn movies, including Super, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Christopher McDonald is a newcomer to the screen, not iconic Happy Gilmore actor Christopher MacDonald.

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce as Perry White; Neva Howell as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran has previously teased that Superman will not be an origin story and will focus on “Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned.Superman is slated to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

