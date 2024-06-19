Superman set photos reveal the look of The Daily Planet in James Gunn’s upcoming film

The production of James Gunn’s Superman takes over Superior Avenue in Cleveland as the Daily Planet scenes will reside there.

By
superman, daily planet

All eyes have been on James Gunn’s upcoming DC Universe debut with Superman. The film has been in production for a number of weeks, and casting news continues to pour in. Most notably, it is getting revealed who will join Clark Kent, Lois Lane, Jimmy Olson and Perry White in the newsroom. It was recently reported that Mikaela Hoover and Christopher McDonald have joined the cast of Superman as Cat Grant and Ron Troupe, respectively. Cat Grant is a gossip columnist who was introduced as a potential love interest for Clark Kent, while Ron Troupe is regarded as one of the Daily Planet’s best reporters.

Today, courtesy of CBR, fans can get a first look at the Daily Planet in James Gunn’s Superman. DCU Updates posted photos on social media of the entrance to the famous Metropolis newspaper building. The pictures come from the Cleveland subreddit page, where it is revealed that the former Leader Building on Superior Avenue is being repurposed into the iconic workplace. A commenter even notes that surrounding buildings on the street are showcasing signs for fictional Metropolis businesses.

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce as Perry White; Neva Howell as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran has previously teased that Superman will not be an origin story and will focus on “Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned.” Superman is slated to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

Source: CBR
Tags: , , , ,
icon More Movie News
Andy Serkis says Peter Jackson is still working on The Adventures of Tintin 2
Eddie Murphy says he’d be up for Beverly Hills Cop 5 because the newest film in the franchise is so good
The Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa is getting a 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release in August, with a Black & Chrome edition coming later
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga reaches 4K, Blu-ray, DVD in August; Black & Chrome Edition coming later
Paul Walter Hauser wants Jon Hamm in Inside Out 3 and knows what emotion he should play
View All

About the Author

1663 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest Superman News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles