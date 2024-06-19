Superman set photos reveal the look of The Daily Planet in James Gunn’s upcoming film

All eyes have been on James Gunn’s upcoming DC Universe debut with Superman. The film has been in production for a number of weeks, and casting news continues to pour in. Most notably, it is getting revealed who will join Clark Kent, Lois Lane, Jimmy Olson and Perry White in the newsroom. It was recently reported that Mikaela Hoover and Christopher McDonald have joined the cast of Superman as Cat Grant and Ron Troupe, respectively. Cat Grant is a gossip columnist who was introduced as a potential love interest for Clark Kent, while Ron Troupe is regarded as one of the Daily Planet’s best reporters.

Today, courtesy of CBR, fans can get a first look at the Daily Planet in James Gunn’s Superman. DCU Updates posted photos on social media of the entrance to the famous Metropolis newspaper building. The pictures come from the Cleveland subreddit page, where it is revealed that the former Leader Building on Superior Avenue is being repurposed into the iconic workplace. A commenter even notes that surrounding buildings on the street are showcasing signs for fictional Metropolis businesses.

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce as Perry White; Neva Howell as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.