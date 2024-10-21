The sci-fi thriller M3GAN (read our review HERE, get a copy HERE) was such a financial success when it reached theatres in January of last year, it didn’t even take Universal Pictures and production companies Blumhouse and Atomic Monster two weeks to announce that they’d be re-teaming for a sequel. M3GAN 2.0 , which is set to reach theatres on June 27, 2025, has already wrapped production – and producer Jason Blum and returning star Allison Williams were both at the New York Comic Con to hype the sequel up a bit. During the Blumhouse panel at NYCC, Williams said M3GAN 2.0 is bigger and more expansive than its predecessor.

Based on a story crafted by producer James Wan, M3GAN was directed by Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) from a screenplay by Akela Cooper (Malignant). Johnstone returned to the helm for the sequel, and Cooper has written the script.

The first film has the following synopsis: She’s more than just a toy. She’s part of the family. From the most prolific minds in horror — James Wan, the filmmaker behind the Saw, Insidious and The Conjuring franchises, and Blumhouse, the producer of the Halloween films, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man — comes a fresh new face in terror.

M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma, M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to. When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady, Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems — a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.

Williams and M3GAN co-star Violet McGraw both came back for the follow-up, as did Brian Jordan Alvarez and Jen Van Epps. This time, they’re joined in the cast by Ivanna Sakhno (Ahsoka), who is said to have landed a major part in the sequel, Jemaine Clement (What We Do in the Shadows), Timm Sharp (Blunt Talk), and Aristotle Athari (Saturday Night Live).

Williams told NYCC attendees that M3GAN herself is a diva. “ Animatronics are, you know, temperamental. Sometimes she is rolled onto set. The vibe shifts in the room. It gets way spookier. It was fun to do it the second time. ‘Okay, so we know how this is achieved. We know how to do it.’ We can have a little bit more fun with it. And make it bigger and more expansive, without giving too much away. “

Attendees were also shown a video from M3GAN, who said, “ Hi, New York Comic Con! Miss me? Sorry I couldn’t be there, because I’m slaying on set for my killer new film M3GAN 2.0. I’ve been upgraded. See you nerds in June. “

M3GAN 2.0 is being produced by James Wan, Jason Blum, and Allison Williams, with Johnstone executive producing alongside Mark Katchur, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Ryan Turek, Adam Hendricks, and Greg Gilreath.

Are you looking forward to seeing M3GAN return in a bigger sequel? Share your thoughts on M3GAN 2.0 by leaving a comment below.