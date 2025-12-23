Blumhouse had a record-breaking year, drawing in over $1 billion at the global box office

Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions has been one of the biggest names in horror for several years now, and their status recently got a boost when they merged when Atomic Monster, the company headed up by genre regular James Wan… but for a while this year, the Blumhouse was on a cold streak. Their reboot of the classic Universal property Wolf Man, the thriller Drop, the horror film The Woman in the Yard, the sci-fi horror sequel M3GAN 2.0, they all had underwhelming box office numbers. And yet the business those movies did, when combined with the numbers drawn in by the hits Blumhouse/Atomic Monster had this year, helped the company have a record-breaking year. Deadline reports that, for the first time, Blumhouse/Atomic Monster productions made over $1 billion at the global box office.

While the first M3GAN made $180 million during its theatrical run, M3GAN 2.0 sputtered out at $39 million. Wolf Man only made $34.1 million. Drop couldn’t quite reach $29 million – which is a shame, because that’s a really good thriller. The Woman in the Yard earned just $23.3 million. Those were all Universal releases.

But there were successes in the mix. The Stephen King adaptation The Monkey, released by Neon, made just under $69 million at the global box office. Black Phone 2, a sequel to a film that was based on a story by Stephen King’s son Joe Hill, made $132 million worldwide. ($29 million less than its predecessor.) That was also released by Universal, in hopes that it would get an extended franchise rolling – and with numbers like that, it might have.

Blumhouse, Atomic Monster, and Universal also had a hit on their hands with the video game adaptation Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. It hasn’t reached the heights of the first Five Nights at Freddy’s, which made over $291 million, but it’s $202 million haul is nothing to sneeze at.

Their biggest hit of the year: the Warner Bros. / New Line Cinema release The Conjuring: Last Rites. Their merger with Atomic Monster brought Blumhouse into the Conjuring Universe business, and it paid off for them in a major way, because The Conjuring: Last Rites became the first entry in the franchise to make over $400 million at the box office. It left that milestone in the dust, earning almost $495 million worldwide.

And that’s how Blumhouse surpassed $1 billion at the box office in one year for the first time in the company’s history.

The future looks bright, as the companies are working on new entries in the Paranormal Activity, Blair Witch Project, and Saw franchises, there’s a sequel to the Blumhouse film Ma in development, they have a new take on The Mummy coming our way (but that’s a New Line Cinema project, not a continuation of the Universal property), there’s a M3GAN spin-off called SOULM8TE, and much more.

