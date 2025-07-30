The Blair Witch Project cast has buried the hatchet with Lionsgate and Blumhouse

Back in April of 2024, it was announced that Lionsgate and Blumhouse Productions have made a multi-picture pact that will see Blumhouse reimagining horror classics from the Lionsgate library – and the development and production of a new The Blair Witch Project is the first project on that slate. That announcement inspired the stars of the original film – Heather Donahue, Joshua Leonard, and Michael Williams – to start speaking up about the fact that they had never been properly financially compensated for the roles they played into turning the original film into a massive hit that spawned a franchise. They let it be known they they want to receive residuals “equivalent to the sum that would’ve been allotted through SAG-AFTRA, had we had proper union or legal representation when the film was made” and they want to be consulted on any future Blair Witch installments… and it sounds like their demands have been met! Williams made a post to social media to confirm that he has buried the hatchet with Lionsgate and Blumhouse.

Made on a budget of $35,000, The Blair Witch Project was purchased by Artisan Entertainment for $1.1 million and went on to earn over $248 million at the worldwide box office when it was released in 1999. Donahue, Leonard, Williams, who used their own names in the film and improvised the dialogue while being paid $500 a week during production, had it in their contracts that they were to earn 1% participation in profits in excess of $1 million. As Variety reported, the reward they got for the box office success were fruit baskets, followed by a performance bump in the low five figures. While Artisan built out a franchise based on their names and likenesses, pumping out all sorts of Blair Witch merchandise, the trio had to sue to get compensation just as Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 reached theatres in 2000. That resulted in a $300,000 settlement that was paid out to them over several years. In the meantime, they were having trouble getting acting jobs because they had played themselves in The Blair Witch Project and casting directors figured that’s all they were capable of. Leonard has continued working in the business throughout the years, but Donahue and Williams have both had to step away at times. The biggest victory in the settlement was that Artisan, which is now Lionsgate, can’t use their names and images to make money for themselves anymore… but the company kept doing it, here and there. So when Lionsgate made Blair Witch in 2016 and centered it on the fictional version of Donahue’s younger brother, Donahue had to invoke the settlement to keep her face and last name out of the movie. In 2022, she again had to go after the company when they allowed the use of her scream in the film Tár.

But now, all the issues may be water under the bridge. Williams wrote on social media, “ This July marks the 26th anniversary of the release of The Blair Witch Project. Much has transpired over this past year and I wanted to share something with all of you: In a world where it increasingly seems as though no one listens to one another any longer, I’m beyond grateful to report that Lionsgate and Blumhouse actually did listen. While I won’t get into the details, I can say that after 26 years, I finally feel like a valued contributor to the world of The Blair Witch Project (though, in fairness, you fans have always made me feel that way!) and I truly appreciate these folks hearing us out and coming to the table. They proved to be thoughtful and responsive to our concerns and it is important to me to acknowledge this with public gratitude and appreciation towards them. …. Thank you to all of you who have supported us since 1999 when we were the little horror movie that could and through the many, many years of our hardship that you didn’t even know existed. Your admiration and support of the film have meant everything over the years. Your reposts, comments, and general well wishes were the difference maker here. Thank you ever so much from the bottom of that basement where I can now turn around and give you all a big ol’ hug. I am excited for what’s to come next in the Blair Witch universe. I’ve found the map and we’re definitely moving forward. “

