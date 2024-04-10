The Blair Witch Project reimagining coming from Blumhouse

Lionsgate and Blumhouse Productions are teaming up for a series of horror movie reimaginings, starting with The Blair Witch Project

By
The Blair Witch Project

Two years have passed since Jeff Sneider of The Ankler reported that he had heard Lionsgate is interested in returning to the world of the 1999 hit The Blair Witch Project (watch it HERE), and now that project is officially moving forward under the guidance of Blumhouse Productions! Lionsgate and Blumhouse have made a multi-picture pact that will see Blumhouse reimagining horror classics from the Lionsgate library – and the development and production of a new The Blair Witch Project is the first project on that slate. This announcement was just made today by Adam Fogelson, chair, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, and Jason Blum, founder and CEO of Blumhouse.

Blum will be producing the new Blair Witch with Roy Lee, who previously produced the 2016 film Blair Witch.

Fogelson provided the following statement: “I have been incredibly fortunate to work with Jason many times over the years. We forged a strong relationship on The Purge when I was at Universal, and we launched STX with his film The Gift. There is no one better at this genre than the team at Blumhouse. We are thrilled to kick this partnership off with a new vision for Blair Witch that will reintroduce this horror classic for a new generation. We couldn’t be more pleased to be working with them on this and other projects we look forward to revealing soon.

Blum added: “I’m very grateful to Adam and the team at Lionsgate for letting us play in their sandbox. I’m a huge admirer of The Blair Witch Project, which brought the idea of found footage horror to mainstream audiences and became a true cultural phenomenon. I don’t think there would have been a Paranormal Activity had there not first been a Blair Witch, so this feels like a truly special opportunity and I’m excited to see where it leads.

What do you think of Blumhouse Productions heading up a reimagining of The Blair Witch Project? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

Last year, a Production Weekly listing claimed that Oliver Park, who previously directed the 2022 horror film The Offering, contributed to the anthology A Night of Horror: Nightmare Radio, and directed an episode of the show Strange Events, would be directing a new Blair Witch movie, but that didn’t pan out. Now we’ll have to wait and see who Blumhouse chooses to direct their version of The Blair Witch Project.

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
A teaser poster has been unveiled for the Alexandre Aja / Halle Berry horror film Never Let Go, which Lionsgate is releasing in September
Never Let Go: Halle Berry / Alexandre Aja horror film gets a teaser poster and trailer description
A trailer shown to attendees of CinemaCon in Las Vegas revealed more about the story of The Crow remake, starring Bill Skarsgard
The Crow remake: a trailer shown at CinemaCon revealed more about the story
Lionsgate and Blumhouse Productions are teaming up for a series of horror movie reimaginings, starting with The Blair Witch Project
The Blair Witch Project reimagining coming from Blumhouse
Iconic Events Releasing has come on board to handle the theatrical release of Terrifier 3 and Lauren LaVera has shared a picture from set
Terrifier 3: Lauren LaVera shares image from set as Iconic Events Releasing picks up theatrical distribution
View All

About the Author

14978 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest The Blair Witch Project News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles