The Blair Witch Project reimagining coming from Blumhouse

Two years have passed since Jeff Sneider of The Ankler reported that he had heard Lionsgate is interested in returning to the world of the 1999 hit The Blair Witch Project (watch it HERE), and now that project is officially moving forward under the guidance of Blumhouse Productions! Lionsgate and Blumhouse have made a multi-picture pact that will see Blumhouse reimagining horror classics from the Lionsgate library – and the development and production of a new The Blair Witch Project is the first project on that slate. This announcement was just made today by Adam Fogelson, chair, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, and Jason Blum, founder and CEO of Blumhouse.

Blum will be producing the new Blair Witch with Roy Lee, who previously produced the 2016 film Blair Witch.

Fogelson provided the following statement: “ I have been incredibly fortunate to work with Jason many times over the years. We forged a strong relationship on The Purge when I was at Universal, and we launched STX with his film The Gift. There is no one better at this genre than the team at Blumhouse. We are thrilled to kick this partnership off with a new vision for Blair Witch that will reintroduce this horror classic for a new generation. We couldn’t be more pleased to be working with them on this and other projects we look forward to revealing soon. “

Blum added: “ I’m very grateful to Adam and the team at Lionsgate for letting us play in their sandbox. I’m a huge admirer of The Blair Witch Project, which brought the idea of found footage horror to mainstream audiences and became a true cultural phenomenon. I don’t think there would have been a Paranormal Activity had there not first been a Blair Witch, so this feels like a truly special opportunity and I’m excited to see where it leads. “

Last year, a Production Weekly listing claimed that Oliver Park, who previously directed the 2022 horror film The Offering, contributed to the anthology A Night of Horror: Nightmare Radio, and directed an episode of the show Strange Events, would be directing a new Blair Witch movie, but that didn’t pan out. Now we’ll have to wait and see who Blumhouse chooses to direct their version of The Blair Witch Project.