Disney blocked from dismissing Gina Carano case; lawsuit will move forward

A judge has ruled that Gina Carano can move forward with her lawsuit against Disney after they fired her from The Mandalorian.

Gina Carano is hoping to set a monumental trap against Disney, moving forward with her lawsuit against the company following her 2021 firing from The Mandalorian. That decision on the part of Disney, you might recall, stemmed from social media posts of Carano’s in which she likened hating one’s political views to Nazis persecuting Jews during the Holocaust.

While Disney did attempt to have the case tossed in the trash compactor, Gina Carano has been perseverent. “Defendants have not identified any evidence—in the Complaint or otherwise—to substantiate a claim that they employ public-facing actors for the purpose of promoting the ‘values of respect,’ ‘decency,’ ‘integrity,’ or ‘inclusion’” , a judge said this week (via Deadline). No trial dates have been set at this point.

The statement continued, “At this stage in the litigation, the Court cannot conclude, as Defendants urge it to, that Plaintiff’s continued employment by Defendants would inhibit or intrude upon Defendants’ rights to expressive association…Defendants are for-profit corporations who, as relevant to this lawsuit, employ actors such as Plaintiff, as well as administrative staff, to create television series and films.” In other words, Carano is asserting that Disney hired her to do a job and her political and personal statements have no bearing on her ability to show up and do it.

Gina Carano played former Rebel trooper Cara Dune on The Mandalorian during the first and second seasons but was fired by Disney after just a handful of episodes, with the company making the move after numerous posts with controversial views on gender, mask mandates and, finally, the Holocaust. On this matter, Disney called the posts “abhorrent and unacceptable.” Carano has gotten very little work since her 2021 firing, having appeared in two movies, one of which was the politically driven My Son Hunter.

How her lawsuit against Disney will all turn out for Gina Carano is anybody’s guess. It’s difficult to see her triumphant in terms of getting her job back but that she refuses to back down gives Disney a singular opponent in the courtroom that they rarely get.

What do you see coming of Gina Carano’s lawsuit against Disney? What do you expect to come of Carano’s career from here on out? Give us your take below.