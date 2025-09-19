TV News

Logan Reign: Gina Carano returning to TV for the first time since The Mandalorian with a Vegas-set crime series

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, though I’ve got a feeling that Gina Carano fans won’t keep quiet about The Mandalorian actress making her return to TV for the new Vegas-set crime series Logan Reign. Six weeks after settling her discrimination lawsuit against Disney and the Kathleen Kennedy-run Lucasfilm, with Carano claiming victory, the muscle-bound actress is heading to the Vegas strip.

Logan Reign is someone I have been craving to bring to life,” Carano told Deadline about bringing her new project to the masses. “I’m bringing every ounce of who I am as an actress and what I have learned in this industry to this role and at this moment I have a lot to give,” says the actor who played the Marshal for the New Republic, Cara Dune, for two seasons on The Mandalorian. “Returning to Las Vegas which is its own fantastic character in itself and also Las Vegas being the place I grew up is going to be exhilarating and I’ll feel very much at home filming there. Lights, camera, action, art, grit, Vegas has it all. I’m giddy at the possibilities.”

According to Deadline’s exclusive report, Logan Reign places Carano in the boots of “a Vegas legal assistant in her day job and a crime fighter by night.” The project hails from Straightwire, which is led by Rob Weston, who is also Carano’s former manager. He’s partnered with Get Out producers Shaun Reddick and Yvette Yates Redick’s Impossible Dream Entertainment to bring Logan Reign to life.

“Logan Reign is the kind of bold, adrenaline-driven series we can’t wait to bring to audiences with Gina and it’s destined to become her most iconic character yet,” said the Redicks about Carano and Logan Reign. “From the very start, we knew Gina was Logan Reign,” added Weston. “She has the intensity and heart to make this a visceral and thrilling ride audiences won’t forget.”

What do you think about Gina Carano returning to TV with Logan Reign? Let us know in the comments section below.

