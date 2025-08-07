Gina Carano settles lawsuit with Disney; Will she return to the Star Wars universe?

Gina Carano played Cara Dune in the first two seasons of The Mandalorian, but after making a few controversial statements, Disney ditched the actress, prompting her to file a lawsuit against the studio alleging wrongful termination and discrimination. The trial was due to start in September, but that won’t happen as Lucasfilm and the Walt Disney Company have reached a mutual agreement in their legal dispute with the actress.

“ The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Gina Carano to resolve the issues in her pending lawsuit against the companies, ” reads a statement from the studios. “ Ms. Carano was always well respected by her directors, co-stars, and staff, and she worked hard to perfect her craft while treating her colleagues with kindness and respect. With this lawsuit concluded, we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future. “

That last line is interesting. Could Carano be welcomed back to Disney with open arms? The original suit filed last year included a demand that the court should force Lucasfilm to rehire her as Cara Dune on The Mandalorian and pay at least $75,000 in punitive damages. It’s unclear what type of agreement was reached between the two parties, and if any part of it includes a return to Star Wars.

Update: Here is Gina Carano’s full statement:

I have come to an agreement with Disney/Lucasfilm which I believe is the best outcome for all parties involved. I hope this brings some healing to the force. I want to extend my deepest most heartfelt gratitude to Elon Musk, a man I’ve never met, who did this Good Samaritan deed for me in funding my lawsuit.



Thank you Mr. Musk and X for backing my case and asking for nothing in return. To my lawyers at Schaerr|Jaffe who walked me through this unknown territory, thank you for your wisdom and guidance. I am humbled and grateful to God for His love and grace in this outcome. I’d like to thank you all for your unrelenting support throughout my life and career, you’ve been the heartbeat that has kept my story alive. I hope to make you proud. I am excited to flip the page and move onto the next chapter. My desires remain in the arts, which is where I hope you will join me. Yes, I’m smiling.

Prior to her termination, it was expected that Carano would star in Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic, a live-action series announced in 2020. However, the series was cancelled after the controversy, with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy explaining that although scripts were never written for the series, some concepts and ideas from it would be incorporated into future episodes of The Mandalorian.

Speaking of The Mandalorian, it remains to be seen if we’ll get a fourth season of the series, but Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu will be leaping to the big screen with The Mandalorian & Grogu. The film is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026, making it the first new Star Wars movie to be released in theaters since the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.