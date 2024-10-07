Just in time for the original game’s 10th anniversary, Creative Assembly says Alien: Isolation 2 is officially in the works

One of the best games in the Alien franchise is getting a sequel! Ten years ago, Alien: Isolation terrified gamers followed engineer Amanda Ripley onto the space station Sevastopol to investigate the case of her missing mother, Ellen Ripley. What begins as a search for answers quickly devolves into chaos as Amanda comes into contact with a lone Xenomorph aboard the ship. The game emphasizes first-person, stealth gameplay as Amanda fights to survive the encounter. Alien: Isolation 2, developed by Creative Assembly, is sure to excite fans of the original, as they’ve been asking for a sequel for close to a decade.

Today’s news about Alien: Isolation 2 comes as the original game celebrates its 10th anniversary. Creative director Al Hope said the studio will share more details “when we’re ready.” Hope leads the sequel’s development, saying, “On the 10th anniversary, it seems only fitting to let you know that we have heard your distress calls loud and clear.”

“Today, I’m delighted to confirm, on behalf of the team, that a sequel to Alien: Isolation is in early development,” Hope added. “We look forward to sharing more details with you when we’re ready.”

Alien: Isolation sold one million copies within three months of going on sale and 2.11 million after six months. Unfortunately, the numbers did not inspire confidence in Sega, which sidelined any plans to develop another game in the series. Fans of the original have been beating the drum for Alien: Isolation for a decade, considering it’s one of the best games based on the Alien IP. Don’t worry, I see you Aliens, Alien: Extermination, and Alien vs. Predator.

News about Alien: Isolation 2 comes as the franchise celebrates the success of Fede Alvarez’s Alien: Romulus, which banked $348M at the worldwide box office. With faith sufficiently restored in the Alien franchise, it’s exciting to hear Creative Assembly is in the early stages of development for a sequel to one of the best games in the lineup. Alien: Isolation expertly recreates the sensation of dread associated with being stalked by a Xenomorph and needing to navigate a derelict space station for clues related to Ellen Ripley’s whereabouts.

Are you an Alien: Isolation fan? Are you excited about Alien: Isolation 2 being in development? Let us know in the comments section below.