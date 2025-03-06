The Last of Us: HBO releases new images from season 2 of the acclaimed series

The Last of Us season 2 will finally premiere next month, and HBO has released a handful of images from the series.

Set five years after the events of the first season, The Last of Us season 2 will follow Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind. In addition to Pascal and Ramsey, The Last of Us season 2 features Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Rutina Wesley as Maria, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, and Danny Ramirez as Manny. Catherine O’Hara will also guest-star in an undisclosed role. Jeffrey Wright will also reprise his role as Issac, which he played in The Last of Us: Part II video game. The character is the ruthless leader of the Washington Liberation.

It was also recently announced that Joe Pantoliano (The Matrix), Alanna Ubach (Euphoria), Ben Ahlers (The Gilded Age), Hettienne Park (Hannibal), Robert John Burke (RoboCop 3), and Noah Lamanna (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) will make appearances in the new season. Pantoliano is playing a character named Eugene, who was mentioned in The Last of Us: Part II. However, the role will be greatly expanded, much like the Bill and Frank episode from the first season.

Series co-creator Craig Mazin recently told Entertainment Weekly that while the new season will consist of seven episodes, two less than the first season, every episode will be like a meal. “ You can have a light dinner or you can go to a 12-course French restaurant, ” Mazin said. “ We have seven episodes. They are high-calorie, dense episodes. If you consider action and drama and scope to be the things that create an epic nature, each one of these episodes packs quite a wallop. You will not be bored. “

Although nothing is official, we’ll likely see more seasons of The Last of Us. While speaking with Deadline last month, HBO executive Francesca Orsi said, “ We don’t have a complete or final plan, but I think it’s looking like four seasons. I wouldn’t want to confirm that, but it’s looking like this season and then two more seasons after this and we’re done. “

The Last of Us season 2 will debut on HBO on April 13th.