The Last of Us season 2 gets April release date on HBO plus some teaser posters

It’s been two years since The Last of Us blew audiences away, but HBO has finally given an official release date for season 2.

We’ve known that The Last of Us season 2 would be dropping in April, but HBO has now revealed the official release date for the series. The new season will debut on April 13th. Bring on the cordyceps!

Set five years after the events of the first season, The Last of Us season 2 will follow Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind. HBO also dropped a trio of posters for the new season, featuring Joel, Ellie, and Abby (Kaitlyn Dever). Check ’em out below!

In addition to Pascal, Ramsey, and Dever, The Last of Us season 2 features Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Rutina Wesley as Maria, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, and Danny Ramirez as Manny. Catherine O’Hara will also guest-star in an undisclosed role. Jeffrey Wright will also reprise his role as Issac, which he played in The Last of Us: Part II video game. The character is the ruthless leader of the Washington Liberation.

Series co-creator Craig Mazin recently told Entertainment Weekly that while the new season will consist of seven episodes, two less than the first season, every episode will be like a meal. “ You can have a light dinner or you can go to a 12-course French restaurant, ” Mazin said. “ We have seven episodes. They are high-calorie, dense episodes. If you consider action and drama and scope to be the things that create an epic nature, each one of these episodes packs quite a wallop. You will not be bored. “