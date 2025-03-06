The Haunted Casino Noir: another Full Moon horror film is getting the black & white treatment

Last year, Charles Band’s company Full Moon announced that they were launching a new production label called Pulp Noir, which would focus on “edgier, weirder, darker horror and dark fantasy films.” Two Pulp Noir movies, Quadrant and Death Streamer, have since made their way through production – and while those movies were initially released in color, all of the Pulp Noir movies will also get black & white “noir” releases, so there are both color and black & white versions of Quadrant and Death Streamer available on the Full Moon Features streaming service. While we wait for more Pulp Noir movies to be made, Band has started going through the Full Moon library to give some of their older films the black & white / noir treatment. Last month, a “noir” version of the 1984 sci-fi thriller Christmas classic Trancers was released through Full Moon Features and YouTube, as was a black & white version of the 1997 creature feature The Creeps. Next in line is the 2007 movie The Haunted Casino , a.k.a. Dead Man’s Hand – and you can watch the trailer in the embed above!

The Haunted Casino Noir will be available to watch on Full Moon Features and YouTube as of tomorrow, March 7th. Here’s the YouTube link.

Directed by Band from a script by Domonic Muir, The Haunted Casino Noir has the following synopsis: After inheriting a casino from his dead uncle, Matthew Dragna, his girlfriend J.J and a group of friends take a road trip to the outskirts of Las Vegas, where they find the run-down Mysteria Casino, but the trip takes a frightening turn when the kids discover that the casino is haunted by the ghost of Vegas mobster Roy “The Word” Donahue and his goon Gil Wachetta, looking to settle an old score.

The film stars Scott Whyte (City Guys), Robin Sydney (The Gingerdead Man), Sid Haig (The Devil’s Rejects), and Michael Berryman (The Hills Have Eyes), along with Wes Armstrong (Jane the Virgin), Kristyn Green (Doll Graveyard), Kristopher Logan / Jack Maturin (Puppet Master III: Toulon’s Revenge), Jessica Morris (The Pitt), Lily Rains (Animal Kingdom), Kavan Reece (The Rules of Attraction), Bob Rumnock (Night Court), and Rico Simonini (My Last Best Friend).

Will you be watching The Haunted Casino Noir? Take a look at the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.