Bill Murray reveals he got so emotional during SNL50 that he “wept three times”

The Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary special was a celebration of the show’s legacy. However, that length of time would always make milestones like this feel bittersweet with emotional reflections on performers who are no longer with us, special fond memories for the cast and even deep regrets. Adam Sandler captured the hearts of everyone in the room as he name-dropped a list of talented former creatives who he wanted to immortalize in his song about the show’s 50 years. Additionally, he would also recount certain experiences like table reads, cut sketches, late nights and dealing with Lorne Michaels.

Film star Bill Murray got his start as a cast member early on and the actor never forgot his roots on the show. Variety reports on Murray’s appearance on the SiriusXM morning show, Sway in the Morning, where he mentions he got very emotional during the three-hour event. The story, initially reported by Entertainment Weekly, tells that Murray explained, “It was surprisingly emotional. I wept three times in the show. It really got to me.” He expounded that he got emotional because, “obviously, there’s a lot of video and history that they’re showing and I didn’t see it coming.” Particularly, it was watching a clip of late cast member Gilda Radner alongside friend Steve Martin that effectively pulled the heart strings on him.