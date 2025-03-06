Bill Murray reveals he got so emotional during SNL50 that he “wept three times”

The Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary special was a celebration of the show’s legacy. However, that length of time would always make milestones like this feel bittersweet with emotional reflections on performers who are no longer with us, special fond memories for the cast and even deep regrets. Adam Sandler captured the hearts of everyone in the room as he name-dropped a list of talented former creatives who he wanted to immortalize in his song about the show’s 50 years. Additionally, he would also recount certain experiences like table reads, cut sketches, late nights and dealing with Lorne Michaels.
Film star Bill Murray got his start as a cast member early on and the actor never forgot his roots on the show. Variety reports on Murray’s appearance on the SiriusXM morning show, Sway in the Morning, where he mentions he got very emotional during the three-hour event. The story, initially reported by Entertainment Weekly, tells that Murray explained, “It was surprisingly emotional. I wept three times in the show. It really got to me.” He expounded that he got emotional because, “obviously, there’s a lot of video and history that they’re showing and I didn’t see it coming.” Particularly, it was watching a clip of late cast member Gilda Radner alongside friend Steve Martin that effectively pulled the heart strings on him.
Murray says, “There was Gilda [Radner] up there dancing with Steve Martin and I remember being there, watching them rehearse that dance number for days and days and days. I love Gilda, I was crazy about Gilda. And I sort of came apart. I was sitting there in a dressing room with a bunch of people, and I couldn’t stop it.” Additionally, a short film by Tom Schiller was shown, which featured John Belushi as the last surviving member of the original cast. The Ghostbusters star said this segment also got to him, “There’s the film that Tom Schiller made with Belushi visiting the Saturday Night Live graveyard and seeing all his compatriots dead. Meanwhile, John’s the first to go. So to see that and to see him… I could go now, just thinking about it. John was a guy who really made a lot of careers possible. He dragged all of us out from Chicago.”
