Bill Murray reveals he got so emotional during SNL50 that he “wept three times”

Bill Murray’s humor is famous for being dry and sarcastic, but the comic actor got incredibly emotional during the big SNL50 show.

By
bill murray snl

The Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary special was a celebration of the show’s legacy. However, that length of time would always make milestones like this feel bittersweet with emotional reflections on performers who are no longer with us, special fond memories for the cast and even deep regrets. Adam Sandler captured the hearts of everyone in the room as he name-dropped a list of talented former creatives who he wanted to immortalize in his song about the show’s 50 years. Additionally, he would also recount certain experiences like table reads, cut sketches, late nights and dealing with Lorne Michaels.

Film star Bill Murray got his start as a cast member early on and the actor never forgot his roots on the show. Variety reports on Murray’s appearance on the SiriusXM morning show, Sway in the Morning, where he mentions he got very emotional during the three-hour event. The story, initially reported by Entertainment Weekly, tells that Murray explained, “It was surprisingly emotional. I wept three times in the show. It really got to me.” He expounded that he got emotional because, “obviously, there’s a lot of video and history that they’re showing and I didn’t see it coming.” Particularly, it was watching a clip of late cast member Gilda Radner alongside friend Steve Martin that effectively pulled the heart strings on him.

Murray says, “There was Gilda [Radner] up there dancing with Steve Martin and I remember being there, watching them rehearse that dance number for days and days and days. I love Gilda, I was crazy about Gilda. And I sort of came apart. I was sitting there in a dressing room with a bunch of people, and I couldn’t stop it.” Additionally, a short film by Tom Schiller was shown, which featured John Belushi as the last surviving member of the original cast. The Ghostbusters star said this segment also got to him, “There’s the film that Tom Schiller made with Belushi visiting the Saturday Night Live graveyard and seeing all his compatriots dead. Meanwhile, John’s the first to go. So to see that and to see him… I could go now, just thinking about it. John was a guy who really made a lot of careers possible. He dragged all of us out from Chicago.”

Source: Variety, EW
Tags: , , ,
icon More Pop Culture
bill murray snl
Bill Murray reveals he got so emotional during SNL50 that he “wept three times”
batman riddler
New novel puts the Riddler in Tim Burton’s Batman universe
Michelle Trachtenberg Tribute: Our Favorite Roles Of Hers
hall and oates
Daryl Hall calls John Oates rift a disappointing betrayal
View All

About the Author

2318 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest Bill Murray News

Latest Pop News

Load more articles