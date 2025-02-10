SNL 50: Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Will Ferrell, Chevy Chase, and more returning to the sketch show for an anniversary special

.One of the most star-studded events in Saturday Night Live history will bring many of the late-night sketch comedy show’s best and brightest back to Studio 8H for what is sure to be an unforgettable 50th-anniversary event. Whether you’re a fan of the old guard, the golden age of Sandler and Friends, or the current iteration of the cast, SNL wants its SNL 50 milestone celebration to be something fans can’t stop talking about.

The SNL 50 anniversary show goes live on February 16 on NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET, with many of the most brilliant minds in comedy along for the wild ride. It’s unclear how each former cast member factors into the special, but with this many icons sharing the spotlight, it will be a party no matter what.

Among the stars joining SNL 50 are Adam Sandler, Chevy Chase, Eddie Murphy, Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell, with Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Chris Rock, Fred Armisen, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Laraine Newman, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Will Forte and more.

In addition to featuring cast members from the show’s most-celebrated eras, an impressive list of celebrity guests will also grace the stage, including Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks and Woody Harrelson.

To get audiences primed and ready for the main event, Peacock will livestream SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert, a glitzy musical event at Radio City Music Hall hosted by Jimmy Fallon, with performances by Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny, Post Malone, and more.

Saturday Night Live sure has had its moments of ups and downs. Still, the show remains an institution, serving as the launching pad for countless careers and decades of side-splitting performances. The stress of organizing Saturday Night Live cannot be understated. I can’t begin to imagine the thrill and terror of executing an anniversary show with so many monumental personalities under one roof. Let us pray.