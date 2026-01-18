Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo crash Finn Wolfhard’s first Saturday Night Live gig to honor Stranger Things

Netflix‘s Stranger Things is over, but hopefully, the careers of its stars are only just beginning. While actors like David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Matthew Modine, and Paul Reiser have already enjoyed decades in the limelight, primary players like Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, and Sadie Sink are only getting started. To help mark the end of his coming-of-age sci-fi series, Finn Wolfhard hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend, where his Stranger Things co-stars Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo joined him for his opening monologue.

Things get Strange on Saturday Night Live

During the address, Wolfhard noted that he was 12 years old when he joined the cast of Stranger Things. He’s 23 now, and I turn 45 on Monday. Time is cruel. Anyway, Wolfhard was in great spirits during his SNL hosting gig, joking with the crowd that it’s “so amazing that 400 million people got to watch me go through puberty.”

“I know a lot of people still see me as the kid from Stranger Things, right? But I’m 23 now, and I’m proud to officially announce that I am a man,” Wolfhard proclaimed. “Oh yeah, that’s right. Things are different now. Like, for example, I have facial hair. Can we zoom in on it? It might only be one hair, but the party starts when the first guest arrives.”

“Meet the new me, the man me. Stranger Things is over, and I’m not a kid anymore,” Wolfhard explained, as Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo joined Wolfhard on stage, saying, “And neither are we!”

Finn Wolfhard’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/aJMwIACmYG — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 18, 2026

Wolfhard spoofs Heated Rivalry and Harry Potter

McLaughlin and Matarazzo weren’t the only special guests during Wolfhard’s hosting spot. Sabrina Carpenter made a surprise cameo during the first skit, a follow-up to the “Boys Podcast” sketch during her October hosting gig. In addition to Carpenter, Wolfhard appeared in several sketches, including one that combines the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and the sensational HBO Max series Heated Rivalry. In the skit, Wolfhard plays the Boy Who Lived while Ben Marshall plays Ron Weasley. The gag finds Potter and Weasley as Quidditch players whose hormones begin to conjure toil and trouble.

“You dropped your wand. It’s lovely, by the way,” Marshall’s Ron said during their first meeting at Hogwarts. “I’d love to see yours sometime,” Wolfhard’s Harry responded, with Ron adding, “You would.” Shockingly, Jason Momoa crashed the skit to play Rubeus Hagrid, making the night one to remember for SNL fans who love surprises.

With Stranger Things in his rearview, the sky is the limit for Finn Wolfhard and his friends. In addition to acting, Wolfhard leads a band, of which he plays guitar and acts as the project’s lead singer. It’s an Indie outfit that often finds Wolfhard sounding like he could sing for The Beatles. Don’t believe me? Check out this song “Objection!” You’ll see.